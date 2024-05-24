Polymer AI Security Logo

Fortinet FortiAI Logo
Fortinet FortiAI

AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection

CrowdStrike Secure AI Logo
CrowdStrike Secure AI

AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security Logo
Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security

Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense

Akto Secure AI Usage Logo
Akto Secure AI Usage

Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints

MixMode AI Cyber Defense Logo
MixMode AI Cyber Defense

AI-powered threat detection platform using self-supervised learning for NDR

CultureAI AI Usage Control Logo
CultureAI AI Usage Control

AI usage control platform for detecting & preventing unsafe GenAI tool usage

Inspira H1UMAN Logo
Inspira H1UMAN

AI-powered cybersecurity automation agent for daily workflow execution

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security Logo
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security

AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities

Trend Cybertron Logo
Trend Cybertron

AI-powered cybersecurity platform for threat prediction, detection & response

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response

AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts

Check Point Lakera Logo
Check Point Lakera

Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails

Zscaler AI Runtime Protection Logo
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection

Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks

Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection Logo
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection

Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps

Operant AI AI Gatekeeper Logo
Operant AI AI Gatekeeper

Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs

Operant MCP Gateway Logo
Operant MCP Gateway

Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems

Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security Logo
Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security

AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis

Alibaba Cloud AI Guardrails Logo
Alibaba Cloud AI Guardrails

Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications.

Netskope SkopeAI Logo
Netskope SkopeAI

AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI

Reco Generative AI Discovery Logo
Reco Generative AI Discovery

Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.

HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response Logo
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response

Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications

CGI AI-driven Anomaly Detection Logo
CGI AI-driven Anomaly Detection

AI-driven anomaly detection for customer onboarding in financial services

Happiest Minds Anomaly Detection Logo
Happiest Minds Anomaly Detection

ML-based anomaly detection solution for security, fraud, and device failures

Lepide AI Security Solution Logo
Lepide AI Security Solution

AI security solution for Microsoft Copilot deployment and monitoring

Oneberry ARVAS - Anomaly Recognition Video Analytics System Logo
Oneberry ARVAS - Anomaly Recognition Video Analytics System

AI-based video anomaly detection system for surveillance monitoring

Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent Logo
Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent

AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies

Protect AI Layer Logo
Protect AI Layer

Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring

Protect AI Recon Logo
Protect AI Recon

AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications

Astrix Agentic AI Security Logo
Astrix Agentic AI Security

Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR

DTEX AI Security Logo
DTEX AI Security

AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks

Witness AI for Applications Logo
Witness AI for Applications

Runtime security platform for AI applications, models, and agents

Witness Observe Logo
Witness Observe

Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage

Dream AI Cyber Factory Logo
Dream AI Cyber Factory

National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection

CYBRET AI Logo
CYBRET AI

Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response

DeepKeep for AI Agents Logo
DeepKeep for AI Agents

Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity

CyberNovr NovrPRISM Logo
CyberNovr NovrPRISM

AI-powered platform for real-time threat detection and response

VicOne GenAI Logo
VicOne GenAI

GenAI-powered automotive security platform for risk mgmt & threat detection

Impart LLM Security Logo
Impart LLM Security

LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse

Watchful Quill Operator Logo
Watchful Quill Operator

AI-powered security monitoring platform for video surveillance operations

Aiceberg Risk Signals Library Logo
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library

Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models

Mentat Anomaly Detection Logo
Mentat Anomaly Detection

Open source platform for detecting anomalies in data streams

Lasso Intent Security Logo
Lasso Intent Security

Real-time intent analysis platform for detecting and preventing AI agent threats.

Lasso Agentic ai security Logo
Lasso Agentic ai security

Autonomous AI agent security platform for testing, detecting, and defending AI workforces.

Eve Security Observability of AI Agent Interactions Logo
Eve Security Observability of AI Agent Interactions

Observability platform for monitoring and analyzing AI agent interactions

Eroun&Company SAIFE X Logo
Eroun&Company SAIFE X

GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks

AI Detection and Response (AIDR) Logo
AI Detection and Response (AIDR)

AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications

Defend AI Logo
Defend AI

Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications

Red Team Defense Logo
Red Team Defense

AI red teaming and defense solution for GenAI security testing

Continuous Red Teaming Logo
Continuous Red Teaming

Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents

Exium Cyber AI Assistant Logo
Exium Cyber AI Assistant

AI-powered cybersecurity assistant for MSPs and SMB clients

DeepTempo Logo
DeepTempo

AI-powered threat detection using deep learning foundation model (LogLM)

Secure.com Logo
Secure.com

Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST

Agent Wiz Logo
Agent Wiz

CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows

AI Security
QuilrAI Logo
QuilrAI

QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction

Bot Detection Logo
Bot Detection

Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps

Behavioral Threat Detection Logo
Behavioral Threat Detection

Monitors GenAI user behavior patterns to detect threats across workflows

Agent Monitoring Logo
Agent Monitoring

AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts

Acuvity RYNO Logo
Acuvity RYNO

Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection

AGAT AI Firewall Logo
AGAT AI Firewall

AI governance & security firewall for controlling GenAI usage and data leakage.

Bosch AIShield Guardian Logo
Bosch AIShield Guardian

Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications.

Darwinium Copilot Logo
Darwinium Copilot

AI conversational assistant for fraud ops within the Darwinium platform.

Darwinium Fraud Prevention Platform Logo
Darwinium Fraud Prevention Platform

Unified, edge-based fraud prevention platform using behavioral intelligence.

Darwinium Adversarial AI (Beagle & Copilot) Logo
Darwinium Adversarial AI (Beagle & Copilot)

AI red-teaming & copilot tools for fraud defense simulation & remediation.

DataVisor Device Intelligence Logo
DataVisor Device Intelligence

Device intelligence platform detecting emulators, bots, and mobile fraud.

DataVisor UML Modeling Studio Logo
DataVisor UML Modeling Studio

ML model development platform for fraud detection and financial crime prevention.

Daxa.ai Pebblo Safe Agent Logo
Daxa.ai Pebblo Safe Agent

Runtime security governance for AI agents operating over MCP environments.

FireTail AI Detection & Response Logo
FireTail AI Detection & Response

Centralizes LLM logs for real-time AI threat detection and incident response.

FireTail AI Security Platform Logo
FireTail AI Security Platform

AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations.

FireTail Centralized AI Logging Logo
FireTail Centralized AI Logging

Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance.

Oligo Runtime AI Logo
Oligo Runtime AI

Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.

Osavul Logo
Osavul

AI-powered platform for detecting and countering information threats.

Oxford BioChronometrics AI Fraud Finder Logo
Oxford BioChronometrics AI Fraud Finder

Real-time detector for AI-generated lead and interaction fraud.

Palantir Logo
Palantir

AI and data analytics platforms for gov't, defense, and enterprise ops.

Pasabi Fraud Prevention Platform Logo
Pasabi Fraud Prevention Platform

AI-powered platform detecting fake accounts, reviews, scams & counterfeit goods.

Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector Logo
Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector

Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis.

Reach Security Reach Logo
Reach Security Reach

AI platform that analyzes & hardens security tool configs across the stack.

Repello AI ARGUS Logo
Repello AI ARGUS

Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.

Resistant AI Documents Logo
Resistant AI Documents

AI-powered document fraud detection for PDFs and images across 500+ checks.

Resistant AI Logo
Resistant AI

AI fraud detection for documents and transactions, available on AWS Marketplace.

Resistant AI Transactions Logo
Resistant AI Transactions

AI overlay for transaction monitoring to detect fraud and AML behaviors.

Revenue Stream ModelFlow Logo
Revenue Stream ModelFlow

Payment fraud detection platform for merchant processors with chargeback reduction.

Scalarr Performance™ Logo
Scalarr Performance™

ML-based mobile app install ad fraud detection and prevention platform.

Sesame IT Jizô AI Logo
Sesame IT Jizô AI

AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks.

SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek Logo
SOFTwarfare QuantaSeek

Hybrid AI search platform combining RAG and GPU-accelerated LLM for fast insights.

ManaTI Project Logo
ManaTI Project

Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.

Ryan Stillions: The DML model Logo
Ryan Stillions: The DML model

A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

Microsoft Copilot Logo
Microsoft Copilot

AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.

Deep Instinct DSX Companion Logo
Deep Instinct DSX Companion

GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats

