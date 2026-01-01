Best Agent Charley Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: AnySecura, Menlo Security Browser DLP, Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control — plus 45 more compared. Data Protection

Evaluating Agent Charley alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.