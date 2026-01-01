Top picks: AnySecura, Menlo Security Browser DLP, Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control — plus 45 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating Agent Charley alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agent Charley is a commercial Data Loss Prevention tool developed by Charlemagne Labs. Security professionals most commonly compare it with AnySecura, Menlo Security Browser DLP, Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control, Obsidian Security GenAI Data Security, and Jazz. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agent Charley, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform.
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
Prevents sensitive data leaks to GenAI apps and browser extensions.
AI-native DLP platform that auto-investigates signals and surfaces real incidents.
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
Behavioral data governance platform detecting cross-env data exfiltration patterns.
Endpoint DLP, device mgmt & security policy enforcement for enterprises.
Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform.
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
Prevents sensitive data leaks to GenAI apps and browser extensions.
AI-native DLP platform that auto-investigates signals and surfaces real incidents.
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
Behavioral data governance platform detecting cross-env data exfiltration patterns.
Endpoint DLP, device mgmt & security policy enforcement for enterprises.
Breach-proof data storage platform using fragmentation to prevent data theft.
Browser extension DLP that masks sensitive data before it reaches AI tools.
Cloud-based DLP solution preventing intentional & accidental data exfiltration
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
Enterprise DLP solution for endpoint, network, and print data leakage prevention
Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints
Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection
AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints and cloud
AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security
Endpoint DLP solution for detecting, classifying, and controlling sensitive data
Enterprise data security platform for unstructured data lifecycle control
Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection
DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection
Data protection platform with selective encryption for unstructured data
Cloud-native endpoint DLP with insider risk mgmt and user education
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data classification
Full disk encryption solution for Windows and macOS managed via ESET PROTECT
Cloud-based DLP solution monitoring & controlling sensitive data movement
Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information
Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
Enterprise DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting sensitive data
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion
DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud
Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.
AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection
Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds
Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data
AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps
AI-powered DLP analyst that investigates incidents and reduces data exposure risk
DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection
AI-powered DLP with contextual data classification and adaptive security
Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration
DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services
Enterprise DRM solution for continuous file encryption and access control
DLP solution for SaaS and AI apps with automated policy enforcement
DLP platform that tracks and protects sensitive data across all channels.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agent Charley.
The most popular alternatives to Agent Charley include AnySecura, Menlo Security Browser DLP, Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control, Obsidian Security GenAI Data Security, and Jazz. These Data Loss Prevention tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agent Charley listed on CybersecTools, all within the Data Loss Prevention category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agent Charley is a commercial Data Loss Prevention tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agent Charley is a Data Loss Prevention tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for data loss prevention capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.