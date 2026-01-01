Top picks: Lunar, VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal, VanishID Workforce Protection — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool developed by B.U. Creative. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Lunar, VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal, VanishID Workforce Protection, BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform, and Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Shares 3 capabilities with BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment: Data Breach, Osint, Dark Web Monitoring
Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites.
Shares 7 capabilities with BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, GDPR, Executive Protection +3 more
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Shares 6 capabilities with BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, Executive Protection, Takedown +2 more
Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel.
Shares 5 capabilities with BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment: Data Breach, Osint, Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection +1 more
AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel
Shares 4 capabilities with BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment: Executive Protection, Takedown, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
Shares 4 capabilities with BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment: Executive Protection, Takedown, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring
Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring.
Shares 5 capabilities with BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection +1 more
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
Shares 4 capabilities with BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment: Executive Protection, Takedown, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites.
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel.
AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring.
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats
DRP platform monitoring 2000+ sources for data breaches & dark web threats.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats
Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats
OSINT platform for username, email & domain lookups across 700+ sources.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel
Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks
Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats
Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks.
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats.
Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention
Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats
Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence
Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud
Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment.
The most popular alternatives to BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment include Lunar, VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal, VanishID Workforce Protection, BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform, and Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform. These Digital Risk Protection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment listed on CybersecTools, all within the Digital Risk Protection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is a Digital Risk Protection tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for digital risk protection capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.