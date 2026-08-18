VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal Description

VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is a managed service that identifies and removes personal and corporate information from data broker websites on behalf of businesses, employees, executives, and their families. The service operates by scanning hundreds of data broker platforms across the U.S. and internationally to locate exposed personally identifiable information (PII) such as addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and employment history. Once identified, the platform automatically submits verified takedown requests to data brokers and follows up to confirm compliance and permanent removal. Key capabilities include: - Continuous, automated scanning of data broker platforms for exposed PII - Automated submission and follow-up of takedown requests on behalf of users - Coverage for employees, executives, and family members - Dark web monitoring for credential exposure and PII leaks - Real-time alerts and a secure dashboard tracking removal status and exposure history - Prioritization of removals based on job role, threat posture, and known attacker tactics The service is positioned as a fully managed, hands-off solution intended to reduce the attack surface available to threat actors who use data broker sites for reconnaissance ahead of phishing, impersonation, social engineering, and account takeover attacks. Coverage extends to regulatory risk reduction under privacy frameworks such as GDPR and CCPA by limiting the availability of sensitive personal data online. All removal activity is logged and accessible through a secure portal with reporting dashboards.