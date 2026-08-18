Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites.
Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites.
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is a managed service that identifies and removes personal and corporate information from data broker websites on behalf of businesses, employees, executives, and their families. The service operates by scanning hundreds of data broker platforms across the U.S. and internationally to locate exposed personally identifiable information (PII) such as addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and employment history. Once identified, the platform automatically submits verified takedown requests to data brokers and follows up to confirm compliance and permanent removal. Key capabilities include: - Continuous, automated scanning of data broker platforms for exposed PII - Automated submission and follow-up of takedown requests on behalf of users - Coverage for employees, executives, and family members - Dark web monitoring for credential exposure and PII leaks - Real-time alerts and a secure dashboard tracking removal status and exposure history - Prioritization of removals based on job role, threat posture, and known attacker tactics The service is positioned as a fully managed, hands-off solution intended to reduce the attack surface available to threat actors who use data broker sites for reconnaissance ahead of phishing, impersonation, social engineering, and account takeover attacks. Coverage extends to regulatory risk reduction under privacy frameworks such as GDPR and CCPA by limiting the availability of sensitive personal data online. All removal activity is logged and accessible through a secure portal with reporting dashboards.
Common questions about VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites, developed by VanishID. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Executive Protection.
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal offers the following core capabilities:
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is built for security teams handling PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection. It supports workflows including automated scanning of data broker platforms for exposed pii, automated takedown request submission and follow-up, dark web monitoring for credential and pii exposure. Teams typically adopt VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vanishid-automated-data-broker-removal
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://vanishid.com/automated-data-broker-removal/ or contact VanishID directly.
Popular alternatives to VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal include:
Compare all VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vanishid-automated-data-broker-removal
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is for security teams and organizations that need PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Reconnaissance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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