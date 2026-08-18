Subscription service that removes personal PII from data broker sites.
Subscription service that removes personal PII from data broker sites.
DeleteMe is a subscription-based personal data removal service that locates and removes individuals' personally identifiable information (PII) from data broker websites and people-search engines. How it works: - Users submit their personal information to DeleteMe - DeleteMe's team of privacy advisors and proprietary technology scan data broker sites to locate exposed records - Removal requests are submitted on the user's behalf to the identified data brokers - Users receive a detailed report within 7 days outlining what was found and removed - Ongoing scans and removals are performed throughout the subscription period Types of data removed: - Full name, age, and address (current and past) - Phone numbers and email addresses - Photos and social media profiles - Relatives, marital status, and occupation - Property value information The service is available for both individual consumers and businesses. DeleteMe claims to have completed over 100 million opt-out removals since 2010 and covers a broad range of data broker and people-search sites. The service operates on a continuous basis, re-scanning and re-submitting removal requests throughout the year to account for data that may reappear after initial removal.
Common questions about DeleteMe including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DeleteMe is Subscription service that removes personal PII from data broker sites, developed by DeleteMe. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with PII, GDPR, Digital Risk Protection.
DeleteMe offers the following core capabilities:
DeleteMe is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DeleteMe is built for security teams handling PII, GDPR, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring. It supports workflows including automated scanning of data broker and people-search sites for exposed pii, manual opt-out and removal request submission on behalf of users, detailed removal reports delivered within 7 days of enrollment. Teams typically adopt DeleteMe when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/deleteme
DeleteMe is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://joindeleteme.com/ or contact DeleteMe directly.
Popular alternatives to DeleteMe include:
Compare all DeleteMe alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/deleteme
DeleteMe is for security teams and organizations that need PII, GDPR, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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