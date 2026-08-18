DeleteMe Description

DeleteMe is a subscription-based personal data removal service that locates and removes individuals' personally identifiable information (PII) from data broker websites and people-search engines. How it works: - Users submit their personal information to DeleteMe - DeleteMe's team of privacy advisors and proprietary technology scan data broker sites to locate exposed records - Removal requests are submitted on the user's behalf to the identified data brokers - Users receive a detailed report within 7 days outlining what was found and removed - Ongoing scans and removals are performed throughout the subscription period Types of data removed: - Full name, age, and address (current and past) - Phone numbers and email addresses - Photos and social media profiles - Relatives, marital status, and occupation - Property value information The service is available for both individual consumers and businesses. DeleteMe claims to have completed over 100 million opt-out removals since 2010 and covers a broad range of data broker and people-search sites. The service operates on a continuous basis, re-scanning and re-submitting removal requests throughout the year to account for data that may reappear after initial removal.