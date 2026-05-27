Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
AdverseMonitor is a dark web monitoring and threat intelligence platform designed for small to mid-size businesses and security teams that lack dedicated threat intelligence resources. The platform continuously scans dark web sources, hacker forums, Telegram channels, ransomware leak sites, and paste sites for mentions of a monitored organization's domains, company names, executives, or industry keywords. When a match is detected, the platform delivers real-time alerts through multiple notification channels. Key capabilities include: - Live threat feed showing new posts as they appear across dark web sources - Dark web search for investigating historical threats and researching threat actors - Custom alert profiles configured around specific domains, keywords, industries, or threat types - AI-generated context with each alert, including severity assessment and recommended actions - Analytics dashboard for tracking trends and generating stakeholder reports - Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and progressive web app (PWA) - API and webhook access (available on higher tiers) Coverage spans 92 countries, with tracking of 266+ threat actor groups and 80,000+ indexed threats. The platform indexes ransomware leak sites, underground forums, Telegram channels, and dark web marketplaces. Higher-tier plans include vulnerability assessment (up to 2,000 assets), penetration testing (up to 50 applications), and expert incident response support. Infrastructure is described as SOC 2 Type II compliant with end-to-end encryption and audit log export for compliance reporting. Pricing starts at $388/year (~$1.06/day) with a 14-day free trial and no credit card required. Plans scale up to $20,000/year for unlimited profiles and premium API access.
Common questions about AdverseMonitor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AdverseMonitor is Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram, developed by AdverseMonitor. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Threat Feed, Ransomware.
AdverseMonitor offers the following core capabilities:
AdverseMonitor integrates natively with Slack, Microsoft Teams. Integration support lets security teams connect AdverseMonitor to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
AdverseMonitor is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AdverseMonitor is built for security teams handling Dark Web Monitoring, Threat Feed, Ransomware, Threat Actors. It supports workflows including real-time dark web monitoring across forums, telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, multi-channel alert delivery via email, slack, microsoft teams, and pwa. Teams typically adopt AdverseMonitor when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/adversemonitor
AdverseMonitor is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://adversemonitor.com/ or contact AdverseMonitor directly.
Popular alternatives to AdverseMonitor include:
Compare all AdverseMonitor alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/adversemonitor
AdverseMonitor is for security teams and organizations that need Dark Web Monitoring, Threat Feed, Ransomware, Threat Actors, Cyber Threat Intelligence. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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