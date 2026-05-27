AdverseMonitor Description

AdverseMonitor is a dark web monitoring and threat intelligence platform designed for small to mid-size businesses and security teams that lack dedicated threat intelligence resources. The platform continuously scans dark web sources, hacker forums, Telegram channels, ransomware leak sites, and paste sites for mentions of a monitored organization's domains, company names, executives, or industry keywords. When a match is detected, the platform delivers real-time alerts through multiple notification channels. Key capabilities include: - Live threat feed showing new posts as they appear across dark web sources - Dark web search for investigating historical threats and researching threat actors - Custom alert profiles configured around specific domains, keywords, industries, or threat types - AI-generated context with each alert, including severity assessment and recommended actions - Analytics dashboard for tracking trends and generating stakeholder reports - Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and progressive web app (PWA) - API and webhook access (available on higher tiers) Coverage spans 92 countries, with tracking of 266+ threat actor groups and 80,000+ indexed threats. The platform indexes ransomware leak sites, underground forums, Telegram channels, and dark web marketplaces. Higher-tier plans include vulnerability assessment (up to 2,000 assets), penetration testing (up to 50 applications), and expert incident response support. Infrastructure is described as SOC 2 Type II compliant with end-to-end encryption and audit log export for compliance reporting. Pricing starts at $388/year (~$1.06/day) with a 14-day free trial and no credit card required. Plans scale up to $20,000/year for unlimited profiles and premium API access.