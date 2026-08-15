Opsis OSINT Description

Opsis OSINT is a web-based intelligence platform that performs open-source intelligence (OSINT) lookups across 700+ verified sources using a username, email address, or domain as input. The platform is designed for investigators, analysts, and security professionals who need to aggregate publicly available profile data across social media, gaming, developer tools, and cryptocurrency platforms without manual cross-referencing. Key capabilities: - Username lookups across 400+ platform modules - Email enrichment across 330+ modules - Domain WHOIS and DNS lookups via 4+ tools - Results include profile signals such as avatars, display names, bios, follower counts, and join dates - False-positive reduction by requiring real profile signals (avatars, display names, structured data) rather than accepting any HTTP 200 response as a match - Real-time queries with no cached results - Continuously maintained module library to account for platform changes, HTML restructures, and deprecated APIs The platform operates as a hosted, no-install web service. Data is encrypted in transit and subject to full data erasure in compliance with GDPR. Pricing tiers: - Starter: $14.99/month — 15 searches, full 700+ module library, username/email/domain search - Basic: $24.99/month — 50 searches, premium deep search included - Pro: $49.99/month — 100 searches, API access for automation Payments are processed via Stripe. Monthly credits reset each billing cycle and plans can be cancelled at any time.