OSINT platform for username, email & domain lookups across 700+ sources.
OSINT platform for username, email & domain lookups across 700+ sources.
Opsis OSINT is a web-based intelligence platform that performs open-source intelligence (OSINT) lookups across 700+ verified sources using a username, email address, or domain as input. The platform is designed for investigators, analysts, and security professionals who need to aggregate publicly available profile data across social media, gaming, developer tools, and cryptocurrency platforms without manual cross-referencing. Key capabilities: - Username lookups across 400+ platform modules - Email enrichment across 330+ modules - Domain WHOIS and DNS lookups via 4+ tools - Results include profile signals such as avatars, display names, bios, follower counts, and join dates - False-positive reduction by requiring real profile signals (avatars, display names, structured data) rather than accepting any HTTP 200 response as a match - Real-time queries with no cached results - Continuously maintained module library to account for platform changes, HTML restructures, and deprecated APIs The platform operates as a hosted, no-install web service. Data is encrypted in transit and subject to full data erasure in compliance with GDPR. Pricing tiers: - Starter: $14.99/month — 15 searches, full 700+ module library, username/email/domain search - Basic: $24.99/month — 50 searches, premium deep search included - Pro: $49.99/month — 100 searches, API access for automation Payments are processed via Stripe. Monthly credits reset each billing cycle and plans can be cancelled at any time.
Common questions about Opsis OSINT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Opsis OSINT is OSINT platform for username, email & domain lookups across 700+ sources, developed by Opsis. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Osint, Reconnaissance, Search.
Opsis OSINT offers the following core capabilities:
Opsis OSINT is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Opsis OSINT is built for security teams handling Osint, Reconnaissance, Search, Investigation. It supports workflows including username lookups across 400+ platform modules, email enrichment across 330+ modules, domain whois and dns lookups. Teams typically adopt Opsis OSINT when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/opsis-osint
Opsis OSINT is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://useopsis.com/ or contact Opsis directly.
Popular alternatives to Opsis OSINT include:
Compare all Opsis OSINT alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/opsis-osint
Opsis OSINT is for security teams and organizations that need Osint, Reconnaissance, Search, Investigation, Social Media. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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