Top picks: Cloaked Data Nutritions, Osano, Seqrite Data Privacy — plus 40 more compared.GRC
Evaluating DeleteMe alternatives comes down to matching GRC capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
DeleteMe is a commercial Data Privacy tool developed by DeleteMe. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cloaked Data Nutritions, Osano, Seqrite Data Privacy, Teleskope Data Subject Rights Request Automation, and Privado AI. All 43 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to DeleteMe, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Automated personal data removal from 1,000+ data brokers and people-search sites.
Shares 7 capabilities with DeleteMe: Data Breach, Sensitive Data, PII, GDPR +3 more
Data privacy mgmt platform for consent, DSARs, and global compliance.
Shares 4 capabilities with DeleteMe: Data Breach, Sensitive Data, PII, GDPR
Data privacy management platform for compliance with DPDPA, GDPR, and CCPA
Automates data subject rights request fulfillment across multi-cloud environments
AI-driven platform automating privacy compliance via agents & scanning.
Automates personal data mapping across code, apps, and third-party systems.
Continuously scans websites for privacy compliance risks across jurisdictions.
Remote scanning tool for PIPEDA compliance via third-party script monitoring.
Automated personal data removal from 1,000+ data brokers and people-search sites.
Data privacy mgmt platform for consent, DSARs, and global compliance.
Data privacy management platform for compliance with DPDPA, GDPR, and CCPA
Automates data subject rights request fulfillment across multi-cloud environments
AI-driven platform automating privacy compliance via agents & scanning.
Automates personal data mapping across code, apps, and third-party systems.
Continuously scans websites for privacy compliance risks across jurisdictions.
Remote scanning tool for PIPEDA compliance via third-party script monitoring.
AI-native privacy compliance platform with code-level data mapping and governance.
AI platform for automated video redaction and privacy compliance.
Privacy & security program management platform for SMBs via reseller channel.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
Cookie consent & privacy policy mgmt platform for LGPD/GDPR compliance.
Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments
Regulatory risk mgmt platform for breach response, compliance & AI governance
Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
Privacy operations platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and regulatory requirements
Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion
Data privacy management platform for GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA compliance
Automated consent management platform for privacy compliance and tracking control
Privacy auditing platform for websites, mobile apps, and marketing tools.
Mobile app privacy auditing tool for SDK, consent, and data flow compliance.
Privacy mgmt & AI governance platform for DSR, RoPA, and AI Act compliance.
Privacy & GDPR compliance mgmt platform for multi-company groups.
GDPR & data privacy compliance mgmt platform for DPOs and privacy teams.
Free website scan for privacy compliance, consent, and 3rd-party data flows.
Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty
Consent management platform for capturing user consent across digital channels
Consent and preference management platform for customer data control
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
GDPR compliance platform for managing personal data processing records
Checks visual data anonymization for regulatory compliance.
Consent & privacy lifecycle mgmt platform with DPDP/GDPR compliance support.
Privacy regulation research platform with expert guidance and compliance tracking
Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring
Data privacy management platform for consent, DSR automation, and compliance
Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs.
Mobile app that scans & manages third-party app permissions on devices & services.
Web wizard tool for SMBs to create & maintain app privacy policy compliance.
Onboarding service for RadarFirst's Radar privacy automation platform
Privacy diligence platform for digital ad industry vendor assessments.
AI-powered privacy compliance mgmt platform for gap analysis & RFIs.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to DeleteMe.
The most popular alternatives to DeleteMe include Cloaked Data Nutritions, Osano, Seqrite Data Privacy, Teleskope Data Subject Rights Request Automation, and Privado AI. These Data Privacy tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 43 alternatives to DeleteMe listed on CybersecTools, all within the Data Privacy category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
DeleteMe is a commercial Data Privacy tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
DeleteMe is a Data Privacy tool within the broader GRC category. It is used by security professionals for data privacy capabilities and can be compared against 43 similar tools.