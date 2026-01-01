Top picks: Lunar, VanishID Workforce Protection, 360 Privacy Platform — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool developed by VanishID. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Lunar, VanishID Workforce Protection, 360 Privacy Platform, VanishID Digital Executive Protection, and BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Shares 8 capabilities with VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, PII, Social Engineering +4 more
Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring.
Shares 7 capabilities with VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal: Data Breach, Sensitive Data, Reconnaissance, PII +3 more
Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers.
Shares 7 capabilities with VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, PII, Social Engineering +3 more
Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web.
Shares 7 capabilities with VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, GDPR, Executive Protection +3 more
Domain breach monitoring service for verified domain owners.
Shares 5 capabilities with VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal: Data Breach, Sensitive Data, PII, Digital Risk Protection +1 more
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
Shares 4 capabilities with VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal: Executive Protection, Takedown, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring
AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel
Shares 4 capabilities with VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal: Executive Protection, Takedown, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring.
Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers.
Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web.
Domain breach monitoring service for verified domain owners.
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel
Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel.
Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks
Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats
DRP platform monitoring 2000+ sources for data breaches & dark web threats.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats.
Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats
Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection
Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring
Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks.
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel
Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches.
Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence
Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud
Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats
Free tool that checks if email addresses appear in data breaches or leaks
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal.
The most popular alternatives to VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal include Lunar, VanishID Workforce Protection, 360 Privacy Platform, VanishID Digital Executive Protection, and BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment. These Digital Risk Protection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal listed on CybersecTools, all within the Digital Risk Protection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal is a Digital Risk Protection tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for digital risk protection capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.