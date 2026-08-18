Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers.
Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers.
VanishID Digital Executive Protection is a managed service designed to reduce the digital attack surface of corporate executives and their family members by removing personal information from data broker sites and monitoring for ongoing exposure. The service operates by continuously scanning and submitting removal requests across 1,000+ data broker sources, including sites that aggregate home addresses, phone numbers, financial records, and other personally identifiable information. Coverage extends to up to 25 family members per enrolled executive. Core threat areas addressed: - Data broker profile exposure that enables targeted cyber and physical attacks - Breached cleartext passwords that facilitate credential stuffing across banking, email, social media, and corporate accounts - Spear phishing, doxxing, and impersonation attacks enabled by publicly available personal data The service is described as non-intrusive and privacy-forward, requiring only a name and corporate email address to onboard an executive. Monitoring and removal tasks are handled through zero-touch automation, removing the need for ongoing management by internal security teams. VanishID also provides what it describes as a "hacker's lens" view, giving security teams visibility into how executives are likely to be targeted based on their current digital exposure. This shifts the security posture from reactive incident response to proactive risk reduction. The service supports role-based deployment across an organization's leadership structure, allowing scalable coverage from general employee-level protection up to comprehensive CEO-level protection. It is delivered as a commercial managed service with AI-assisted monitoring and human subject matter expert oversight.
Common questions about VanishID Digital Executive Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
VanishID Digital Executive Protection is Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers, developed by VanishID. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring.
VanishID Digital Executive Protection offers the following core capabilities:
VanishID Digital Executive Protection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
VanishID Digital Executive Protection is built for security teams handling Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, PII. It supports workflows including automated personal data removal from 1,000+ data broker sources, continuous monitoring for new data broker profile exposure, coverage for up to 25 family members per executive. Teams typically adopt VanishID Digital Executive Protection when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vanishid-digital-executive-protection
VanishID Digital Executive Protection is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://vanishid.com/digital-executive-protection/ or contact VanishID directly.
Popular alternatives to VanishID Digital Executive Protection include:
Compare all VanishID Digital Executive Protection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vanishid-digital-executive-protection
VanishID Digital Executive Protection is for security teams and organizations that need Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, PII, Social Engineering. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring.
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites.
Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel.