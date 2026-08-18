VanishID Digital Executive Protection Description

VanishID Digital Executive Protection is a managed service designed to reduce the digital attack surface of corporate executives and their family members by removing personal information from data broker sites and monitoring for ongoing exposure. The service operates by continuously scanning and submitting removal requests across 1,000+ data broker sources, including sites that aggregate home addresses, phone numbers, financial records, and other personally identifiable information. Coverage extends to up to 25 family members per enrolled executive. Core threat areas addressed: - Data broker profile exposure that enables targeted cyber and physical attacks - Breached cleartext passwords that facilitate credential stuffing across banking, email, social media, and corporate accounts - Spear phishing, doxxing, and impersonation attacks enabled by publicly available personal data The service is described as non-intrusive and privacy-forward, requiring only a name and corporate email address to onboard an executive. Monitoring and removal tasks are handled through zero-touch automation, removing the need for ongoing management by internal security teams. VanishID also provides what it describes as a "hacker's lens" view, giving security teams visibility into how executives are likely to be targeted based on their current digital exposure. This shifts the security posture from reactive incident response to proactive risk reduction. The service supports role-based deployment across an organization's leadership structure, allowing scalable coverage from general employee-level protection up to comprehensive CEO-level protection. It is delivered as a commercial managed service with AI-assisted monitoring and human subject matter expert oversight.