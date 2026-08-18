Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web.
Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web.
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is a manual, analyst-driven service that evaluates an organization's external digital footprint and exposure across the open, deep, and dark web. The service is structured around a five-step methodology: - Digital Footprint Mapping: identification of domains, subdomains, IP ranges, brand mentions, and executive exposure. - OSINT and Dark Web Monitoring: search of underground forums, marketplaces, and leak sites for exposed assets. - Validation and Contextualization: manual verification of findings to eliminate false positives. - Risk Scoring and Prioritization: quantification of the likelihood and impact of each identified exposure. - Mitigation and Recommendations: delivery of takedown guidance, incident response playbooks, and communication strategies. Scope of assessment includes: - Brand abuse, impersonation, and fake domains. - Data exposure such as leaked credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and exposed documents or source code. - Social media and OSINT reconnaissance targeting executives, employees, or facilities. - Supply chain exposure through third-party risks visible in the digital ecosystem. - Regulatory and compliance impact mapping against GDPR and NIS2. Deliverables include a risk assessment report with an executive overview and technical appendix, an exposure map of domains, leaks, and brand risks, and a prioritized remediation plan. An optional continuous Digital Risk Protection service integration with BU Creative's iSOC is also available. The service is positioned for CISOs, compliance officers, and executive management responsible for brand reputation, customer trust, and regulatory alignment.
Common questions about BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web, developed by B.U. Creative. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Osint, Digital Risk Protection.
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment offers the following core capabilities:
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is built for security teams handling Dark Web Monitoring, Osint, Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. It supports workflows including digital footprint mapping of domains, subdomains, ip ranges, and brand mentions, osint and dark web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, and leak sites, manual validation and contextualization of findings to eliminate false positives. Teams typically adopt BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/bu-creative-digital-risk-assessment
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.bucreative.it/servizi/digital-risk-assessment or contact B.U. Creative directly.
Popular alternatives to BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment include:
Compare all BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/bu-creative-digital-risk-assessment
BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is for security teams and organizations that need Dark Web Monitoring, Osint, Digital Risk Protection, Takedown, Supply Chain Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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