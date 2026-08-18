BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment Description

BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment is a manual, analyst-driven service that evaluates an organization's external digital footprint and exposure across the open, deep, and dark web. The service is structured around a five-step methodology: - Digital Footprint Mapping: identification of domains, subdomains, IP ranges, brand mentions, and executive exposure. - OSINT and Dark Web Monitoring: search of underground forums, marketplaces, and leak sites for exposed assets. - Validation and Contextualization: manual verification of findings to eliminate false positives. - Risk Scoring and Prioritization: quantification of the likelihood and impact of each identified exposure. - Mitigation and Recommendations: delivery of takedown guidance, incident response playbooks, and communication strategies. Scope of assessment includes: - Brand abuse, impersonation, and fake domains. - Data exposure such as leaked credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and exposed documents or source code. - Social media and OSINT reconnaissance targeting executives, employees, or facilities. - Supply chain exposure through third-party risks visible in the digital ecosystem. - Regulatory and compliance impact mapping against GDPR and NIS2. Deliverables include a risk assessment report with an executive overview and technical appendix, an exposure map of domains, leaks, and brand risks, and a prioritized remediation plan. An optional continuous Digital Risk Protection service integration with BU Creative's iSOC is also available. The service is positioned for CISOs, compliance officers, and executive management responsible for brand reputation, customer trust, and regulatory alignment.