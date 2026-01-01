CTM360 Digital Risk Protection Logo

CTM360 Digital Risk Protection

Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CTM360 Digital Risk Protection Description

CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a platform that identifies vulnerabilities and detects, manages, and responds to threats across the surface, deep, and dark web. The platform provides external attack surface management capabilities including asset discovery, exposure management, and continuous monitoring of external cyber assets. The solution offers digital risk protection features including phishing and brand protection, data leakage protection, domain protection, online anti-fraud, social media fraud monitoring, VIP and executive protection, and credit card leakage monitoring. It monitors surface, deep, and dark web sources for threats and provides intelligence on threat actors. The platform includes managed takedown and disruption services with a 24/7 Cyber Incident Response Team (CIRT), global takedown network, API access, and escalation capabilities. It provides security rating services, third-party risk management, and issue management functionality with alerts and best practice recommendations. Additional capabilities include DMARC compliance features with email sending trend analysis and DMARC reports analysis, risk-based hardening guidelines, threat actor playbooks, and cyber risk scoring. The platform generates security scorecards and provides continuous visibility across the organization's cyber risk landscape.

CTM360 Digital Risk Protection FAQ

Common questions about CTM360 Digital Risk Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt developed by CTM360. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, DMARC, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →