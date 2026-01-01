CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a platform that identifies vulnerabilities and detects, manages, and responds to threats across the surface, deep, and dark web. The platform provides external attack surface management capabilities including asset discovery, exposure management, and continuous monitoring of external cyber assets. The solution offers digital risk protection features including phishing and brand protection, data leakage protection, domain protection, online anti-fraud, social media fraud monitoring, VIP and executive protection, and credit card leakage monitoring. It monitors surface, deep, and dark web sources for threats and provides intelligence on threat actors. The platform includes managed takedown and disruption services with a 24/7 Cyber Incident Response Team (CIRT), global takedown network, API access, and escalation capabilities. It provides security rating services, third-party risk management, and issue management functionality with alerts and best practice recommendations. Additional capabilities include DMARC compliance features with email sending trend analysis and DMARC reports analysis, risk-based hardening guidelines, threat actor playbooks, and cyber risk scoring. The platform generates security scorecards and provides continuous visibility across the organization's cyber risk landscape.
