Top picks: DeHashed, AdverseMonitor, ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating Lunar alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Lunar is a free Digital Risk Protection tool developed by Webz.io. Security professionals most commonly compare it with DeHashed, AdverseMonitor, ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor, ThreatMon Threat Monitoring, and CatchProbe LeakMAP. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Lunar, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Shares 6 capabilities with Lunar: Data Breach, Osint, Passwords, Cyber Threat Intelligence +2 more
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
Shares 6 capabilities with Lunar: Data Breach, Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed +2 more
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Shares 5 capabilities with Lunar: Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation, Dark Web Monitoring +1 more
Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface
Shares 4 capabilities with Lunar: Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, Alerting
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
Shares 4 capabilities with Lunar: Data Breach, Osint, Threat Feed, Dark Web Monitoring
AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops.
Shares 4 capabilities with Lunar: Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation, Dark Web Monitoring
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Shares 4 capabilities with Lunar: Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed, Dark Web Monitoring
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data
Shares 4 capabilities with Lunar: Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, Alerting
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains.
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation.
Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials.
Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool
Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks
Swiss-made darknet monitoring platform providing real-time threat intel via API
Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches.
Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure.
Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Dark web monitoring & digital identity protection with real-time threat alerts.
Domain breach monitoring service for verified domain owners.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes
Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure
Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds
Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks
Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats
DRP platform monitoring 2000+ sources for data breaches & dark web threats.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Lunar.
The most popular alternatives to Lunar include DeHashed, AdverseMonitor, ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor, ThreatMon Threat Monitoring, and CatchProbe LeakMAP. These Digital Risk Protection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Lunar listed on CybersecTools, all within the Digital Risk Protection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Lunar is a free Digital Risk Protection tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Lunar is a Digital Risk Protection tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for digital risk protection capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.