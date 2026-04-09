Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Lunar is a breach monitoring platform focused on compromised credentials detection. It aggregates data from breach dumps and infostealer logs to provide organizations with visibility into stolen credentials and compromised machines. Core functionality: - Monitors for compromised employee and organizational credentials across breach data sources - Ingests data from breach dumps and infostealer logs on a continuous basis - Provides forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families associated with credential theft - Includes stolen session cookie (access token) intelligence to detect session hijacking risks - Allows organizations to understand which services are accessed by stolen credentials, enabling urgency-based remediation prioritization Data scale: - Tracks compromised credentials, compromised machines, employee credentials, and data breaches at large volume Access model: - Basic breach visibility is available for free to all organizations - Enterprise-tier features include integrations, instant alerts, and automation capabilities The platform is described as "open" in the sense that breach visibility is accessible to any company without cost. It is used by cybersecurity platforms and teams for dark web monitoring, OSINT research, incident response, and fraud detection use cases.
Common questions about Lunar including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Lunar is Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting, developed by Webz.io. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence.
Lunar offers the following core capabilities:
Lunar integrates natively with Flashpoint, IntSights, Riskified, AFTRDRK, Rapido, Sonar, TrustNet. Integration support lets security teams connect Lunar to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Lunar is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
Lunar is built for security teams handling Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed. It supports workflows including compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, forensic context including malware paths, hardware ids, and malware families. Teams typically adopt Lunar when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/lunar
Lunar is a free Attack Surface tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://lunarcyber.com/ for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to Lunar include:
Compare all Lunar alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/lunar
Lunar is for security teams and organizations that need Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed, Osint. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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