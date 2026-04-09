Lunar Description

Lunar is a breach monitoring platform focused on compromised credentials detection. It aggregates data from breach dumps and infostealer logs to provide organizations with visibility into stolen credentials and compromised machines. Core functionality: - Monitors for compromised employee and organizational credentials across breach data sources - Ingests data from breach dumps and infostealer logs on a continuous basis - Provides forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families associated with credential theft - Includes stolen session cookie (access token) intelligence to detect session hijacking risks - Allows organizations to understand which services are accessed by stolen credentials, enabling urgency-based remediation prioritization Data scale: - Tracks compromised credentials, compromised machines, employee credentials, and data breaches at large volume Access model: - Basic breach visibility is available for free to all organizations - Enterprise-tier features include integrations, instant alerts, and automation capabilities The platform is described as "open" in the sense that breach visibility is accessible to any company without cost. It is used by cybersecurity platforms and teams for dark web monitoring, OSINT research, incident response, and fraud detection use cases.