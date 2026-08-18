Automated personal data removal from 1,000+ data brokers and people-search sites.
Automated personal data removal from 1,000+ data brokers and people-search sites.
Cloaked Data Nutritions is a personal data exposure monitoring and removal service offered by Cloaked. It continuously scans and removes personal information from over 1,000 data brokers, people-search sites, and other companies that collect and sell personal data. Key functions: - Identifies which data brokers and companies hold personal information about a user - Displays the specific data points held by each site (e.g., full name, email address, phone number, location history, financial info, employment info, criminal record) - Assigns an exposure percentage and risk level (high, medium, low) to each data broker - Automatically submits opt-out and removal requests to data brokers on the user's behalf - Continuously monitors for data reappearance after removal - Provides a free phone number scan to show what personal information is publicly exposed The service covers a wide range of company categories including data brokers and people-search sites (e.g., PeekYou, Spokeo, BeenVerified, Whitepages, TruthFinder, Radaris, Acxiom), finance and payments companies (e.g., TransUnion, Goldman Sachs), e-commerce, streaming, travel, and other sectors. Users can view a breakdown of what data each broker holds, categorized by data type, with references drawn from each broker's own privacy policy. The service is included in every Cloaked plan and operates automatically in the background without requiring manual user intervention for each removal request.
Common questions about Cloaked Data Nutritions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cloaked Data Nutritions is Automated personal data removal from 1,000+ data brokers and people-search sites, developed by Cloaked. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection.
Cloaked Data Nutritions offers the following core capabilities:
Cloaked Data Nutritions is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cloaked Data Nutritions is built for security teams handling PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Data Breach. It supports workflows including automated data removal from 1,000+ data brokers and people-search sites, exposure percentage and risk level scoring per data broker, breakdown of specific data points held by each broker (name, email, phone, location, financial, employment, criminal record). Teams typically adopt Cloaked Data Nutritions when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cloaked-data-nutritions
Cloaked Data Nutritions is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cloaked.com/data-nutritions or contact Cloaked directly.
Popular alternatives to Cloaked Data Nutritions include:
Compare all Cloaked Data Nutritions alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cloaked-data-nutritions
Cloaked Data Nutritions is for security teams and organizations that need PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Data Breach, GDPR. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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