Cloaked Data Nutritions Description

Cloaked Data Nutritions is a personal data exposure monitoring and removal service offered by Cloaked. It continuously scans and removes personal information from over 1,000 data brokers, people-search sites, and other companies that collect and sell personal data. Key functions: - Identifies which data brokers and companies hold personal information about a user - Displays the specific data points held by each site (e.g., full name, email address, phone number, location history, financial info, employment info, criminal record) - Assigns an exposure percentage and risk level (high, medium, low) to each data broker - Automatically submits opt-out and removal requests to data brokers on the user's behalf - Continuously monitors for data reappearance after removal - Provides a free phone number scan to show what personal information is publicly exposed The service covers a wide range of company categories including data brokers and people-search sites (e.g., PeekYou, Spokeo, BeenVerified, Whitepages, TruthFinder, Radaris, Acxiom), finance and payments companies (e.g., TransUnion, Goldman Sachs), e-commerce, streaming, travel, and other sectors. Users can view a breakdown of what data each broker holds, categorized by data type, with references drawn from each broker's own privacy policy. The service is included in every Cloaked plan and operates automatically in the background without requiring manual user intervention for each removal request.