Top picks: Lunar, VanishID Digital Executive Protection, VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating 360 Privacy Platform alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
360 Privacy Platform is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool developed by 360 Privacy. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Lunar, VanishID Digital Executive Protection, VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal, BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform, and VanishID Workforce Protection. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to 360 Privacy Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Shares 3 capabilities with 360 Privacy Platform: Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring
Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers.
Shares 8 capabilities with 360 Privacy Platform: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, PII, Physical Security +4 more
Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites.
Shares 7 capabilities with 360 Privacy Platform: Data Breach, Sensitive Data, Reconnaissance, PII +3 more
Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel.
Shares 6 capabilities with 360 Privacy Platform: Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Physical Security, Executive Protection +2 more
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Shares 7 capabilities with 360 Privacy Platform: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, Cyber Threat Intelligence, PII +3 more
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Shares 5 capabilities with 360 Privacy Platform: Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, PII, Digital Risk Protection +1 more
Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web.
Shares 5 capabilities with 360 Privacy Platform: Data Breach, Reconnaissance, Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection +1 more
Domain breach monitoring service for verified domain owners.
Shares 5 capabilities with 360 Privacy Platform: Data Breach, Sensitive Data, PII, Digital Risk Protection +1 more
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers.
Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites.
Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel.
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web.
Domain breach monitoring service for verified domain owners.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks
DRP platform monitoring 2000+ sources for data breaches & dark web threats.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats.
Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data
Swiss-made darknet monitoring platform providing real-time threat intel via API
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats
Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection
Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks.
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel
Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to 360 Privacy Platform.
The most popular alternatives to 360 Privacy Platform include Lunar, VanishID Digital Executive Protection, VanishID Automated Data Broker Removal, BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform, and VanishID Workforce Protection. These Digital Risk Protection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to 360 Privacy Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Digital Risk Protection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
360 Privacy Platform is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
360 Privacy Platform is a Digital Risk Protection tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for digital risk protection capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.