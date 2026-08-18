360 Privacy Platform Description

360 Privacy Platform is a digital executive protection service that combines automated technology with human analyst support to reduce the personal information exposure of executives, board members, and high-net-worth individuals. The platform operates across three core solution areas: - 360 Delete: Identifies and removes personally identifiable information (PII) from hundreds of data broker websites, with continuous monitoring to prevent data repopulation. - 360 Monitor: Scans the deep and dark web for compromised PII, including social security numbers, login credentials, and credit card information, then works to identify and devalue that data. - 360 Defend: A comprehensive protection package combining continuous monitoring with hands-on analyst support for real-time threat response, targeted at executives and high-risk individuals. The platform also offers 360 Services, which provides ad-hoc and ongoing support from a team with backgrounds in U.S. Special Operations, intelligence, and corporate security. Key capabilities include: - Continuous scanning of open web, deep web, and dark web for exposed PII - Removal of personal information (home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses) from data broker sites - Monitoring for compromised credentials and sensitive personal data - Attack surface reduction to mitigate doxing, impersonation, and targeted attacks - Concierge-level human analyst support for threat response The platform is delivered as a commercial service and supports a partner ecosystem including MSPs, MSSPs, resellers, and VARs.