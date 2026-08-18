VanishID Workforce Protection Description

VanishID Workforce Protection is a personal data exposure and digital privacy protection service designed to reduce the attack surface created by employees' publicly available personal information. The platform addresses threats that originate outside the corporate perimeter by targeting the personal digital footprint of an organization's workforce. It operates by automatically detecting and removing employee personal information from data broker sites and other public sources, monitoring for breached credentials, and providing visibility into how employees may be targeted by attackers. Key risks addressed: - Data broker profiles: Personal information such as home addresses and financial records collected and distributed by data brokers, which can be used by attackers to plan targeted cyber or physical attacks. - Breached cleartext passwords: Exposed credentials that enable credential stuffing attacks across banking, email, social media, and corporate accounts. - Spear phishing, doxxing, and impersonation: Compromised personal information used to craft targeted phishing emails, launch doxxing campaigns, or steal identities. Core operational approach: - Automated, continuous monitoring and removal of personal data from 1,000+ sources without requiring ongoing effort from security teams. - Enrollment requires only an employee's name and corporate email address. - Role-based protection tiers allow organizations to apply different levels of coverage based on employee risk profiles. - Provides a "hacker's lens" view to show which employees are most exposed and how they may be targeted. - Scales across the entire workforce, not just executives. The product integrates with existing cybersecurity technology stacks and is positioned as a proactive, human-centered complement to traditional security controls.