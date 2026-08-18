Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
VanishID Workforce Protection is a personal data exposure and digital privacy protection service designed to reduce the attack surface created by employees' publicly available personal information. The platform addresses threats that originate outside the corporate perimeter by targeting the personal digital footprint of an organization's workforce. It operates by automatically detecting and removing employee personal information from data broker sites and other public sources, monitoring for breached credentials, and providing visibility into how employees may be targeted by attackers. Key risks addressed: - Data broker profiles: Personal information such as home addresses and financial records collected and distributed by data brokers, which can be used by attackers to plan targeted cyber or physical attacks. - Breached cleartext passwords: Exposed credentials that enable credential stuffing attacks across banking, email, social media, and corporate accounts. - Spear phishing, doxxing, and impersonation: Compromised personal information used to craft targeted phishing emails, launch doxxing campaigns, or steal identities. Core operational approach: - Automated, continuous monitoring and removal of personal data from 1,000+ sources without requiring ongoing effort from security teams. - Enrollment requires only an employee's name and corporate email address. - Role-based protection tiers allow organizations to apply different levels of coverage based on employee risk profiles. - Provides a "hacker's lens" view to show which employees are most exposed and how they may be targeted. - Scales across the entire workforce, not just executives. The product integrates with existing cybersecurity technology stacks and is positioned as a proactive, human-centered complement to traditional security controls.
Common questions about VanishID Workforce Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
VanishID Workforce Protection is Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring, developed by VanishID. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Engineering.
VanishID Workforce Protection offers the following core capabilities:
VanishID Workforce Protection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
VanishID Workforce Protection is built for security teams handling Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Engineering, Data Breach. It supports workflows including automated personal data removal from 1,000+ data broker sources, continuous monitoring for breached and cleartext credentials, workforce-wide coverage with role-based protection tiers. Teams typically adopt VanishID Workforce Protection when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vanishid-workforce-protection
VanishID Workforce Protection is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://vanishid.com/workforce-protection/ or contact VanishID directly.
Popular alternatives to VanishID Workforce Protection include:
Compare all VanishID Workforce Protection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vanishid-workforce-protection
VanishID Workforce Protection is for security teams and organizations that need Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Engineering, Data Breach, Executive Protection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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