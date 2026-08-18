Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel.
Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel.
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a commercial cybersecurity platform designed to protect corporate executives and high-net-worth individuals from digital threats targeting their personal lives and devices outside the corporate security perimeter. The platform is organized around four core pillars: - Privacy & Identity Defense - AI Threat Protection - Executive Threat Intelligence - Personal Security Operations Key capabilities include: Data Broker Removal (DBR): An AI-driven engine detects executive personal data exposure across data broker sites, automates takedown and opt-out requests, adapts to changing opt-out workflows, and continuously monitors for re-published data to reduce digital footprint. Impersonation Protection: Enables executives to authenticate communications from their trusted circle via out-of-band authentication requests, covering calls, texts, video chats, and emails to counter deepfake and impersonation attacks. Exposure Intelligence: Monitors open, deep, and dark web sources across eight intelligence channel types including news, social media, court filings, and AI-generated content. Uses narrative clustering to detect disinformation campaigns and reputational threats. Physical Risk Reports: Gathers OSINT, deep web, and dark web intelligence specific to each executive to identify signals of targeting, harassment, or physical harm, and delivers actionable reports to security teams. Device Security Monitoring: Continuously monitors personal devices (laptops, mobiles, tablets) using enterprise-grade EDR. Checks six security areas: passcode, biometrics, encryption, OS updates, breach status, and botnet activity. The platform includes a mobile app for executives, a Concierge Team for on-demand support, and a U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Aggregated, anonymized risk insights are provided to corporate security teams without exposing individual executive data.
Common questions about BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is Platform protecting executives' personal digital lives via privacy ops & threat intel, developed by BlackCloak. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Executive Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection.
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform offers the following core capabilities:
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is built for security teams handling Executive Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Physical Security. It supports workflows including ai-driven data broker removal and opt-out automation, impersonation and deepfake protection via out-of-band authentication, exposure intelligence across open, deep, and dark web sources. Teams typically adopt BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/blackcloak-digital-executive-protection-platform
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://blackcloak.io/product/ or contact BlackCloak directly.
Popular alternatives to BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform include:
Compare all BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/blackcloak-digital-executive-protection-platform
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Executive Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Physical Security, Deepfake Detection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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