BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform Description

BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a commercial cybersecurity platform designed to protect corporate executives and high-net-worth individuals from digital threats targeting their personal lives and devices outside the corporate security perimeter. The platform is organized around four core pillars: - Privacy & Identity Defense - AI Threat Protection - Executive Threat Intelligence - Personal Security Operations Key capabilities include: Data Broker Removal (DBR): An AI-driven engine detects executive personal data exposure across data broker sites, automates takedown and opt-out requests, adapts to changing opt-out workflows, and continuously monitors for re-published data to reduce digital footprint. Impersonation Protection: Enables executives to authenticate communications from their trusted circle via out-of-band authentication requests, covering calls, texts, video chats, and emails to counter deepfake and impersonation attacks. Exposure Intelligence: Monitors open, deep, and dark web sources across eight intelligence channel types including news, social media, court filings, and AI-generated content. Uses narrative clustering to detect disinformation campaigns and reputational threats. Physical Risk Reports: Gathers OSINT, deep web, and dark web intelligence specific to each executive to identify signals of targeting, harassment, or physical harm, and delivers actionable reports to security teams. Device Security Monitoring: Continuously monitors personal devices (laptops, mobiles, tablets) using enterprise-grade EDR. Checks six security areas: passcode, biometrics, encryption, OS updates, breach status, and botnet activity. The platform includes a mobile app for executives, a Concierge Team for on-demand support, and a U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Aggregated, anonymized risk insights are provided to corporate security teams without exposing individual executive data.