Top picks: Lunar, 360 Privacy Platform, BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool developed by BlackCloak. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Lunar, 360 Privacy Platform, BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment, ZeroFox, and PhishEye. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Shares 4 capabilities with BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Data Breach, Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring
Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring.
Shares 6 capabilities with BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Physical Security, Executive Protection +2 more
Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web.
Shares 5 capabilities with BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Data Breach, Osint, Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection +1 more
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
Shares 4 capabilities with BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Shares 4 capabilities with BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Cyber Threat Intelligence, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media
AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel
Shares 4 capabilities with BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Executive Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Shares 4 capabilities with BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Data Breach, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Shares 4 capabilities with BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform: Data Breach, Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Digital executive protection platform for PII removal & dark/deep web monitoring.
Manual analyst-driven digital risk assessment across open, deep, and dark web.
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
Workforce personal data exposure protection via data broker removal & cred monitoring.
Managed service removing exec personal data from 1,000+ data brokers.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
DRP platform monitoring 2000+ sources for data breaches & dark web threats.
AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats
Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats
Managed service that removes employee/executive PII from data broker sites.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats
Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats
Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks.
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
AI-driven narrative intelligence to detect disinformation targeting investor sentiment.
OSINT platform for username, email & domain lookups across 700+ sources.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel
Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats.
AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring
Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform.
The most popular alternatives to BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform include Lunar, 360 Privacy Platform, BU Creative Digital Risk Assessment, ZeroFox, and PhishEye. These Digital Risk Protection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Digital Risk Protection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a Digital Risk Protection tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for digital risk protection capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.