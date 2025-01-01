Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Charley is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Charlemagne Labs. CyStack Endpoint is a commercial data loss prevention tool by CyStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in data exfiltration incidents will find real value in CyStack Endpoint's file-level DLP combined with automated policy enforcement by department, which actually stops the leak before it happens rather than just logging it. The tool covers PR.DS and PR.PS effectively, meaning you get both data classification teeth and device lockdown in one agent. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or EDR-grade behavioral analytics; CyStack prioritizes prevention and control over detection, which is exactly the point.
Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Endpoint DLP, device mgmt & security policy enforcement for enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Charley vs CyStack Endpoint for your data loss prevention needs.
Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..
CyStack Endpoint: Endpoint DLP, device mgmt & security policy enforcement for enterprises. built by CyStack. Core capabilities include Data classification by file type, file name, and keywords, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to block sensitive data exfiltration, Anti-ransomware backup..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Charley differentiates with Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence). CyStack Endpoint differentiates with Data classification by file type, file name, and keywords, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to block sensitive data exfiltration, Anti-ransomware backup.
Agent Charley is developed by Charlemagne Labs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. CyStack Endpoint is developed by CyStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Charley and CyStack Endpoint serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Content Filtering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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