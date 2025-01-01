Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Charley is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Charlemagne Labs. Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive data through browsers daily should evaluate Atakama Browser Security for its native masking and watermarking controls that stop exfiltration at the point of human interaction, not at the network edge. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM, covering both data confidentiality enforcement and anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if your data leakage risk sits primarily in email, cloud storage, or unmanaged endpoints; Atakama is unapologetically browser-scoped, which is its strength and its boundary.
Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Charley vs Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control for your data loss prevention needs.
Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Charley differentiates with Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence). Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control differentiates with Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content.
Agent Charley is developed by Charlemagne Labs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is developed by Atakama. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Charley and Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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