Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..

Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.