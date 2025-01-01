Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Charley is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Charlemagne Labs. Bold Endpoint Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Bold Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in insider threat false positives will find Bold Endpoint Security's on-device AI agent actually useful because it learns your data sensitivity and user baselines before alerting, cutting noise that makes traditional DLP unmanageable. Zero post-deployment tuning is genuine here,the agent starts understanding your environment immediately through real-time data flow mapping, which means you skip the six-month tuning cycle most EDR vendors won't admit to. Skip this if you need centralized policy control or already have a mature UEBA platform; Bold prioritizes individual endpoint autonomy over org-wide enforcement gates.
Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Charley vs Bold Endpoint Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..
Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Charley differentiates with Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence). Bold Endpoint Security differentiates with On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking.
Agent Charley is developed by Charlemagne Labs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Bold Endpoint Security is developed by Bold Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Charley integrates with Iru, Slack, JAMF. Bold Endpoint Security integrates with CrowdStrike, Datadog, AWS, CyberArk, Island and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Charley and Bold Endpoint Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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