Top picks: Cyber Exposure Manager, Detectify Surface Monitoring, SOC Radar DNS Monitoring — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating DNS Assistant alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
DNS Assistant is a commercial External Attack Surface Management tool developed by DNS Assistant. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cyber Exposure Manager, Detectify Surface Monitoring, SOC Radar DNS Monitoring, Guardz External Footprint, and Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM). All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to DNS Assistant, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
SOCRadar DNS Monitoring provides real-time monitoring of DNS infrastructure with automated discovery, record change alerts, and detection of DNS-based security threats.
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
SOCRadar DNS Monitoring provides real-time monitoring of DNS infrastructure with automated discovery, record change alerts, and detection of DNS-based security threats.
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation
Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection
AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps
External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces
AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring
AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting
Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities
External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection
EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities
Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to DNS Assistant.
The most popular alternatives to DNS Assistant include Cyber Exposure Manager, Detectify Surface Monitoring, SOC Radar DNS Monitoring, Guardz External Footprint, and Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM). These External Attack Surface Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to DNS Assistant listed on CybersecTools, all within the External Attack Surface Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
DNS Assistant is a commercial External Attack Surface Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
DNS Assistant is a External Attack Surface Management tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for external attack surface management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.