DNS Assistant Description

DNS Assistant is a DNS Posture Management (DNSPM) platform designed for security teams and infrastructure professionals to monitor DNS and WHOIS records across domain portfolios. The platform continuously monitors over 15 DNS record types including A, AAAA, MX, TXT, NS, CNAME, SOA, CAA, SRV, PTR, and DNSSEC records. It detects configuration changes and alerts users within 90 seconds of a detected change, enabling rapid response to potential DNS hijacking or misconfiguration events. Core capabilities include: - DNS Drift Detection: Continuous monitoring for deviations from established DNS baselines, with granular diffs showing exactly what was added, removed, or modified per record value. - DNSSEC Validation: Verifies the full chain of trust, alerting on expired signatures, missing DS records, and DNSKEY mismatches. - WHOIS Intelligence: Monitors domain registration changes, expiration dates, and ownership transfers. - Multi-Channel Alerting: Delivers alerts via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, SMS, or webhooks with severity-based escalation tiers. - Historical Baselines: Tracks all changes over time with configurable history retention periods depending on plan tier. - Multi-Tenant Architecture: Supports organizations, teams, and granular role-based access control with full audit trails. - Enterprise Security Controls: Includes MFA enforcement, account lockout, CAPTCHA, API key management, and encrypted credential storage (256-bit). - REST API: Scoped API keys, batch operations, and webhook integrations for use in CI/CD and SIEM workflows. Pricing tiers range from a free plan (up to 5 domains, 1 user) to an enterprise plan (up to 15,000 domains, 50 users) at $1,499.99/month. A token-based consumption model governs DNS and WHOIS checks.