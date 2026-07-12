DNS posture mgmt platform for real-time DNS & WHOIS change monitoring.
DNS posture mgmt platform for real-time DNS & WHOIS change monitoring.
DNS Assistant is a DNS Posture Management (DNSPM) platform designed for security teams and infrastructure professionals to monitor DNS and WHOIS records across domain portfolios. The platform continuously monitors over 15 DNS record types including A, AAAA, MX, TXT, NS, CNAME, SOA, CAA, SRV, PTR, and DNSSEC records. It detects configuration changes and alerts users within 90 seconds of a detected change, enabling rapid response to potential DNS hijacking or misconfiguration events. Core capabilities include: - DNS Drift Detection: Continuous monitoring for deviations from established DNS baselines, with granular diffs showing exactly what was added, removed, or modified per record value. - DNSSEC Validation: Verifies the full chain of trust, alerting on expired signatures, missing DS records, and DNSKEY mismatches. - WHOIS Intelligence: Monitors domain registration changes, expiration dates, and ownership transfers. - Multi-Channel Alerting: Delivers alerts via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, SMS, or webhooks with severity-based escalation tiers. - Historical Baselines: Tracks all changes over time with configurable history retention periods depending on plan tier. - Multi-Tenant Architecture: Supports organizations, teams, and granular role-based access control with full audit trails. - Enterprise Security Controls: Includes MFA enforcement, account lockout, CAPTCHA, API key management, and encrypted credential storage (256-bit). - REST API: Scoped API keys, batch operations, and webhook integrations for use in CI/CD and SIEM workflows. Pricing tiers range from a free plan (up to 5 domains, 1 user) to an enterprise plan (up to 15,000 domains, 50 users) at $1,499.99/month. A token-based consumption model governs DNS and WHOIS checks.
Common questions about DNS Assistant including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DNS Assistant is DNS posture mgmt platform for real-time DNS & WHOIS change monitoring, developed by DNS Assistant. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with DNS Security, Alerting, RBAC.
DNS Assistant offers the following core capabilities:
DNS Assistant integrates natively with Slack, Microsoft Teams, web hook. Integration support lets security teams connect DNS Assistant to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
DNS Assistant is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
DNS Assistant is built for security teams handling DNS Security, Alerting, RBAC, Multi Tenancy. It supports workflows including real-time dns record monitoring (15+ record types including dnssec), dnssec chain-of-trust validation and signature expiry alerting, whois monitoring for registration changes, expiration, and ownership transfers. Teams typically adopt DNS Assistant when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/dns-assistant
DNS Assistant is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://dnsassistant.com/ or contact DNS Assistant directly.
Popular alternatives to DNS Assistant include:
Compare all DNS Assistant alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/dns-assistant
DNS Assistant is for security teams and organizations that need DNS Security, Alerting, RBAC, Multi Tenancy, REST API. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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