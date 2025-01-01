Loading...
External attack Surface Management tools for discovering and securing internet-facing assets, domains, and exposed services.
Pentera Surface is an external attack surface management platform that continuously maps, monitors, and validates web-facing assets through automated reconnaissance and safe exploitation testing.
ZeroFox Platform is a unified external cybersecurity solution that helps organizations identify, monitor, and remediate threats across social media, surface web, deep web, and dark web environments.
A comprehensive external cybersecurity platform that combines AI and human expertise to detect, analyze, and remediate threats outside the traditional security perimeter including brand impersonation, data leakage, and digital asset exposure.
A solution that discovers, analyzes, and helps remediate vulnerabilities across an organization's external digital attack surface by identifying and monitoring internet-facing assets.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
An attack surface management platform that discovers, maps, and monitors an organization's external digital assets to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses before they can be exploited.
A threat intelligence platform that provides comprehensive visibility into an organization's attack surface by collecting, analyzing, and structuring threat data to enable proactive security measures against emerging threats.
A subdomain finder tool
A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain
A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments.
A multi-tool for subdomain enumeration
A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
A Go-based web crawler that supports multiple protocols and authentication methods for systematic web resource discovery and collection.
A tool for domain flyovers
