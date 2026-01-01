Best Unixi Shadow AI Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Eos Identity Security Platform, Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Governance — plus 45 more compared. IAM

Evaluating Unixi Shadow AI alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.