Top picks: Eos Identity Security Platform, Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Governance — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Unixi Shadow AI alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Unixi Shadow AI is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool developed by Unixi. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Eos Identity Security Platform, Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Governance, Primary Access Control, and Primary Identity Governance. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Unixi Shadow AI, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Shares 6 capabilities with Unixi Shadow AI: Visibility, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Shares 5 capabilities with Unixi Shadow AI: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +1 more
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Shares 4 capabilities with Unixi Shadow AI: SSO, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Shares 4 capabilities with Unixi Shadow AI: Data Exfiltration, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Shares 4 capabilities with Unixi Shadow AI: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
Shares 4 capabilities with Unixi Shadow AI: SSO, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Shares 4 capabilities with Unixi Shadow AI: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Shares 3 capabilities with Unixi Shadow AI: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
TLS control plane securing NHIs via mTLS, ephemeral PSKs, and workload policy.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface
Discovers and inventories non-human identities across cloud, on-prem, and AI agents
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Secures AI agent data access with policy-based controls and monitoring
Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities
SSH key lifecycle management platform for visibility, automation, and control
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
PKI solution for AI agent identity and quantum-safe cryptographic credentials
Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
PKI-based cloud platform for IoT device identity provisioning & lifecycle mgmt.
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Patented trust anchor tech using device hardware attributes for root of trust
AI/ML module for device identity security and anomaly detection
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
Non-human IAM platform for hybrid IT environments with secretless authentication
Zero trust identity platform for securing workloads with dynamic credentials
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Unixi Shadow AI.
The most popular alternatives to Unixi Shadow AI include Eos Identity Security Platform, Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Governance, Primary Access Control, and Primary Identity Governance. These Non-Human Identity tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Unixi Shadow AI listed on CybersecTools, all within the Non-Human Identity category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Unixi Shadow AI is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Unixi Shadow AI is a Non-Human Identity tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for non-human identity capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.