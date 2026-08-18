Primary Identity Governance Description

Primary Identity Governance is a control plane for managing and governing both human and non-human identities across enterprise environments, with a focus on agentic AI workflows. The platform assigns distinct identities to employees, contractors, AI agents, service accounts, applications, and automated workflows. Each identity is associated with an owner, business purpose, approved tools, permitted data, expected workflow, risk level, and expiration date. Core capabilities include: - Delegated authority tracking: Records when a person delegates work to an agent and when that agent invokes other tools, services, or sub-agents. Policies control which identity is presented at each step and whether authority may be further delegated. - Action-level policy enforcement: Governs specific actions an identity may perform within a system, such as reading records, modifying data, approving transactions, or sharing results externally. - Permission scoping: Issues task-specific permissions that expire upon task completion, preventing agents from inheriting broad permissions from the human or application that launched them. - Agent-to-agent delegation control: Determines whether an agent may delegate to another agent, which agents it may call, and what context may be shared. - Cross-system identity continuity: Links the initiating human, acting agent, delegated identities, tool invocations, accessed data, and final outcomes into a single traceable chain across multiple applications. - Identity lineage audit: Records every policy decision, approval, and action with full identity history for forensic reconstruction. The platform integrates with existing identity providers to extend governance to non-human and agentic identities without replacing existing authentication infrastructure.