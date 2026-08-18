Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Primary Identity Governance is a control plane for managing and governing both human and non-human identities across enterprise environments, with a focus on agentic AI workflows. The platform assigns distinct identities to employees, contractors, AI agents, service accounts, applications, and automated workflows. Each identity is associated with an owner, business purpose, approved tools, permitted data, expected workflow, risk level, and expiration date. Core capabilities include: - Delegated authority tracking: Records when a person delegates work to an agent and when that agent invokes other tools, services, or sub-agents. Policies control which identity is presented at each step and whether authority may be further delegated. - Action-level policy enforcement: Governs specific actions an identity may perform within a system, such as reading records, modifying data, approving transactions, or sharing results externally. - Permission scoping: Issues task-specific permissions that expire upon task completion, preventing agents from inheriting broad permissions from the human or application that launched them. - Agent-to-agent delegation control: Determines whether an agent may delegate to another agent, which agents it may call, and what context may be shared. - Cross-system identity continuity: Links the initiating human, acting agent, delegated identities, tool invocations, accessed data, and final outcomes into a single traceable chain across multiple applications. - Identity lineage audit: Records every policy decision, approval, and action with full identity history for forensic reconstruction. The platform integrates with existing identity providers to extend governance to non-human and agentic identities without replacing existing authentication infrastructure.
Common questions about Primary Identity Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Primary Identity Governance is Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows, developed by Primary. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance.
Primary Identity Governance offers the following core capabilities:
Primary Identity Governance integrates natively with Microsoft Entra ID, Okta. Integration support lets security teams connect Primary Identity Governance to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Primary Identity Governance is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Primary Identity Governance is built for security teams handling Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Least Privilege. It supports workflows including human and non-human identity registration and inventory, delegated authority tracking across agentic workflows, action-level policy enforcement within applications. Teams typically adopt Primary Identity Governance when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-identity-governance
Primary Identity Governance is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/identity-governance or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to Primary Identity Governance include:
Compare all Primary Identity Governance alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-identity-governance
Primary Identity Governance is for security teams and organizations that need Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Least Privilege, RBAC. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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