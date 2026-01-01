Top picks: Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, Agentic Governance, Agen.co Identity — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Agentic Fabriq alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agentic Fabriq is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool developed by Agentic Fabriq. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, Agentic Governance, Agen.co Identity, Eos Identity Security Platform, and Primary Identity Governance. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq: Least Privilege, Permissions, Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security +3 more
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq: Least Privilege, Authorization, Permissions, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq: Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq: Least Privilege, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq: Least Privilege, Permissions, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq: Least Privilege, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq: Least Privilege, Permissions, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security +1 more
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Shares 4 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq: Least Privilege, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
TLS control plane securing NHIs via mTLS, ephemeral PSKs, and workload policy.
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
SDLC identity security platform governing human, NHI, and AI agent access.
Manages & secures non-human identities in cloud envs via least-privilege JIT perms.
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
Cloud-native JIT privileged access mgmt for DevOps & NHIs.
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
Secures AI agent data access with policy-based controls and monitoring
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
Zero Trust access control platform for AI agents, services, and users
AI/ML module for device identity security and anomaly detection
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
Non-human IAM platform for hybrid IT environments with secretless authentication
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq.
The most popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq include Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, Agentic Governance, Agen.co Identity, Eos Identity Security Platform, and Primary Identity Governance. These Non-Human Identity tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agentic Fabriq listed on CybersecTools, all within the Non-Human Identity category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agentic Fabriq is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agentic Fabriq is a Non-Human Identity tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for non-human identity capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.