Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.

Key features: Hardware-anchored agent identity using hardware root of trust, Short-lived credentials with automatic expiration (minutes-scale), Continuous re-attestation of agent state (code, weights, prompt, tools), Cryptographic delegation provenance tracing sub-agent to parent to human owner, Just-in-time, task-scoped permission tokens

Shares 7 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq : Least Privilege, Permissions, Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security +3 more