Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is a platform that provides cryptographically-rooted identity and access management for AI agents operating within enterprise environments. The platform addresses a core structural problem in traditional IAM: credentials are granted, persist for long periods, and are vulnerable to theft. AI agents exacerbate this by operating at machine speed, spawning sub-agents, and potentially acting outside their defined instructions. Core approach: - Agent identities are anchored in hardware roots of trust (existing in cloud instances, servers, and laptops), meaning private keys cannot be extracted or copied - Credentials are short-lived, expiring in minutes, and must be continuously re-proven before renewal - Every permission delegation is cryptographically traceable from sub-agent to parent agent to the authorizing human - Agent state (code, weights, prompt, tools) is attested at each renewal; any drift causes authority to lapse automatically The platform is designed as an additive trust layer rather than a replacement for existing IAM. It uses standard certificate protocols compatible with existing identity providers, directories, and applications. No data-path proxy, TLS decryption, or parallel auth stack is required. Audit capabilities produce real-time, attributable records of every agent action tied to a specific verified agent state and named human owner, suitable for regulatory or forensic review. The architecture aligns with guidance published by NSA-led Five Eyes agencies and Anthropic on agentic AI security, covering hardware-rooted identity, just-in-time scoped permissions, and verifiable delegation provenance.
Common questions about Gradient Securing Agentic Identity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents, developed by Gradient. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Zero Trust Architecture.
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity offers the following core capabilities:
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Zero Trust Architecture, Authentication. It supports workflows including hardware-anchored agent identity using hardware root of trust, short-lived credentials with automatic expiration (minutes-scale), continuous re-attestation of agent state (code, weights, prompt, tools). Teams typically adopt Gradient Securing Agentic Identity when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gradient-securing-agentic-identity
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.gradient.tech/securing-agentic-identity/ or contact Gradient directly.
Popular alternatives to Gradient Securing Agentic Identity include:
Compare all Gradient Securing Agentic Identity alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gradient-securing-agentic-identity
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Zero Trust Architecture, Authentication, Least Privilege. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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