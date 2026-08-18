Gradient Securing Agentic Identity Description

Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is a platform that provides cryptographically-rooted identity and access management for AI agents operating within enterprise environments. The platform addresses a core structural problem in traditional IAM: credentials are granted, persist for long periods, and are vulnerable to theft. AI agents exacerbate this by operating at machine speed, spawning sub-agents, and potentially acting outside their defined instructions. Core approach: - Agent identities are anchored in hardware roots of trust (existing in cloud instances, servers, and laptops), meaning private keys cannot be extracted or copied - Credentials are short-lived, expiring in minutes, and must be continuously re-proven before renewal - Every permission delegation is cryptographically traceable from sub-agent to parent agent to the authorizing human - Agent state (code, weights, prompt, tools) is attested at each renewal; any drift causes authority to lapse automatically The platform is designed as an additive trust layer rather than a replacement for existing IAM. It uses standard certificate protocols compatible with existing identity providers, directories, and applications. No data-path proxy, TLS decryption, or parallel auth stack is required. Audit capabilities produce real-time, attributable records of every agent action tied to a specific verified agent state and named human owner, suitable for regulatory or forensic review. The architecture aligns with guidance published by NSA-led Five Eyes agencies and Anthropic on agentic AI security, covering hardware-rooted identity, just-in-time scoped permissions, and verifiable delegation provenance.