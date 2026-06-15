Non-Human Identity (NHI) security covers the discovery, governance, and protection of every identity in your environment that is not a person: service accounts, API keys, OAuth tokens, certificates, secrets, machine and workload identities, and the newer wave of AI agent identities. These vastly outnumber human identities in most enterprises, and they tend to be over-permissioned, rarely rotated, and invisible to IAM tooling built for employees. The tools here exist to inventory non-human identities across cloud and SaaS, map their entitlements, flag stale or risky credentials, and enforce least privilege before one of them becomes the breach path. If you are a CISO who can name every privileged user but cannot say how many service accounts hold admin rights, this is the category that closes that gap.

The most comprehensive Non-Human Identity directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 53 Non-Human Identity tools , 1 free and 52 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.