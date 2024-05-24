Device Authority DDKG Description

Device Authority DDKG (Dynamic Device Key Generation) is a patented trust anchor technology that establishes a root of trust by utilizing the unique hardware attributes of devices. The technology is part of the KeyScaler platform architecture, which is supported by 13 issued patents. DDKG creates device "whitelists" based on unique device attributes, enabling the KeyScaler platform to restrict device registration and provisioning to known-good hardware. This ensures that only authorized devices can register with the system. The technology is designed for brownfield devices or devices that lack an existing root of trust. In certain use cases, DDKG may eliminate the need for additional PKI infrastructure, reducing infrastructure costs and complexity. DDKG operates by extracting and utilizing hardware-specific characteristics to generate cryptographic keys dynamically, rather than relying on pre-provisioned credentials or certificates. This approach provides a hardware-based security foundation for device identity and authentication. The solution addresses device identity management challenges in IoT and connected device environments, particularly for unmanaged or legacy devices that cannot be easily modified or updated with traditional security mechanisms.