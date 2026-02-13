SecureG Agentic AI PKI Description

SecureG Agentic AI PKI is a Public Key Infrastructure as a Service (PKIaaS) solution designed to provide trusted identity for AI agents. The product addresses the security challenge of AI agents acting and transacting on behalf of owners without verified identity through certificate or token-based trust mechanisms. The solution provides quantum-safe cryptographic credentials for non-human identities, including AI agents. Organizations can gain visibility into their existing cryptographic inventory and usage patterns to inform strategic PKI policy updates. The platform supports migration of both legacy and new assets toward a quantum-safe security framework. It focuses on cryptographic agility to prepare organizations for future quantum computing threats while addressing current Agentic AI security risks. The product is positioned to prevent large-scale attacks by ensuring AI agents have proper identity governance and oversight before executing actions across multiple systems. It addresses the expanded attack surface created by AI agents with privileged access and decision-making authority across organizational workflows.