Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.

Key features: Per-agent verifiable identity registration tied to the deploying user, Least-privilege access enforcement with fine-grained tool scopes, Real-time policy enforcement at the point of each agent action, Short-lived token minting for downstream systems via OAuth flows, Complete audit trail logging of every agent action

Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Identity : Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more