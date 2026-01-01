Top picks: Agentic Governance, Agentic Fabriq, Gradient Securing Agentic Identity — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Agen.co Identity alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agen.co Identity is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool developed by Agen.co. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agentic Governance, Agentic Fabriq, Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, Akeyless AI Agent Security, and Hush Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agen.co Identity, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Identity: Authorization, Authentication, SSO, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Identity: Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agen.co Identity: Authentication, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Shares 4 capabilities with Agen.co Identity: Authentication, Secrets Management, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Shares 4 capabilities with Agen.co Identity: Secrets Management, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agen.co Identity: Authentication, Zero Trust Architecture, SSO, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
Shares 4 capabilities with Agen.co Identity: SSO, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Shares 3 capabilities with Agen.co Identity: Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
Non-human IAM platform for hybrid IT environments with secretless authentication
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Cloud-native JIT privileged access mgmt for DevOps & NHIs.
TLS control plane securing NHIs via mTLS, ephemeral PSKs, and workload policy.
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
Automates NHI remediation via playbooks, auto-rotation, and AI-generated fixes.
AI/ML module for device identity security and anomaly detection
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
SDLC identity security platform governing human, NHI, and AI agent access.
Manages & secures non-human identities in cloud envs via least-privilege JIT perms.
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
Secures AI agent data access with policy-based controls and monitoring
Discovers and inventories non-human identities across cloud, on-prem, and AI agents
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agen.co Identity.
The most popular alternatives to Agen.co Identity include Agentic Governance, Agentic Fabriq, Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, Akeyless AI Agent Security, and Hush Security. These Non-Human Identity tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agen.co Identity listed on CybersecTools, all within the Non-Human Identity category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agen.co Identity is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agen.co Identity is a Non-Human Identity tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for non-human identity capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.