Unixi Shadow AI Description

Unixi Shadow AI is a security platform that provides visibility and control over unauthorized AI tool adoption within organizations, with a focus on non-human identities (NHI) and the data access those tools acquire. Core function: - Continuously discovers AI tools that employees adopt without IT or security approval (shadow AI) - Tracks when employees create accounts or input corporate data into unvetted, standalone AI applications - Maps OAuth permissions and active data bridges connecting AI apps to the corporate SaaS stack - Identifies which third-party tools have authorized access to read, modify, or index corporate resources - Enables instant revocation of unauthorized OAuth and API access to connected systems Identity and access scope: - Addresses non-human identities (NHI) created by AI tools and integrations - Exposes API and OAuth pathways between AI applications and core SaaS systems (e.g., CRM, ERP, code repositories) - Provides one-click disconnection of dangerous third-party integrations Positioning: - Designed to complement traditional Identity Providers (IdP), which do not natively address AI-driven identity sprawl - Targets security teams seeking to prevent data exfiltration through unsanctioned AI tool usage - Operates as a dedicated layer for managing AI-era identity risks, separate from human identity management Use cases: - Preventing unauthorized data sharing via employee-adopted AI tools - Auditing and controlling OAuth-connected third-party AI applications - Reducing exposure from unmanaged non-human identities in the SaaS environment