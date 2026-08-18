Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
Unixi Shadow AI is a security platform that provides visibility and control over unauthorized AI tool adoption within organizations, with a focus on non-human identities (NHI) and the data access those tools acquire. Core function: - Continuously discovers AI tools that employees adopt without IT or security approval (shadow AI) - Tracks when employees create accounts or input corporate data into unvetted, standalone AI applications - Maps OAuth permissions and active data bridges connecting AI apps to the corporate SaaS stack - Identifies which third-party tools have authorized access to read, modify, or index corporate resources - Enables instant revocation of unauthorized OAuth and API access to connected systems Identity and access scope: - Addresses non-human identities (NHI) created by AI tools and integrations - Exposes API and OAuth pathways between AI applications and core SaaS systems (e.g., CRM, ERP, code repositories) - Provides one-click disconnection of dangerous third-party integrations Positioning: - Designed to complement traditional Identity Providers (IdP), which do not natively address AI-driven identity sprawl - Targets security teams seeking to prevent data exfiltration through unsanctioned AI tool usage - Operates as a dedicated layer for managing AI-era identity risks, separate from human identity management Use cases: - Preventing unauthorized data sharing via employee-adopted AI tools - Auditing and controlling OAuth-connected third-party AI applications - Reducing exposure from unmanaged non-human identities in the SaaS environment
Common questions about Unixi Shadow AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Unixi Shadow AI is Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS, developed by Unixi. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Shadow AI, Non-Human Identity, Data Exfiltration.
Unixi Shadow AI offers the following core capabilities:
Unixi Shadow AI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Unixi Shadow AI is built for security teams handling Shadow AI, Non-Human Identity, Data Exfiltration, AI Governance. It supports workflows including real-time discovery of employee-adopted ai tools and shadow ai applications, mapping of oauth permissions and data bridges between ai apps and corporate saas, instant revocation of unauthorized third-party api and oauth access. Teams typically adopt Unixi Shadow AI when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/unixi-shadow-ai
Unixi Shadow AI is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://unixi.io/platform/shadow-ai/ or contact Unixi directly.
Popular alternatives to Unixi Shadow AI include:
Compare all Unixi Shadow AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/unixi-shadow-ai
Unixi Shadow AI is for security teams and organizations that need Shadow AI, Non-Human Identity, Data Exfiltration, AI Governance, Agentic AI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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