Oak Agentic Identity Governance Description

Oak Agentic Identity Governance is a platform designed to bring AI agents under the same identity governance framework applied to human employees, service accounts, and machine identities. The platform addresses the challenge that AI agents — whether homegrown, shadow, or SaaS-based — operate as identities with credentials, tokens, and standing access, but typically lack the ownership accountability and lifecycle controls applied to human identities. Core capabilities include: - Agent Discovery: Identifies all AI agents across an organization regardless of type (SaaS, homegrown, shadow, or custom), aggregating them into a unified inventory with contextual metadata. - Ownership Mapping: Associates each discovered agent with an accountable human owner, maintaining a living graph of agent-to-human relationships. This ensures agents do not continue operating without oversight when employees change roles or leave. - Posture Governance: Detects risks introduced by agents and supports autonomous remediation of identified issues. - Risk Scoring and Access Reviews: Assigns a risk score to each agent and runs continuous, contextualized User Access Review (UAR) campaigns based on those scores. - Lifecycle Management: Manages agents from initial credential issuance through retirement, applying the same lifecycle controls used for workforce and non-human identities. Oak positions itself as a unified identity graph that covers workforce identities, non-human identities, and agentic identities in a single platform, rather than a point solution for non-human identity (NHI) alone.