Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is a platform designed to bring AI agents under the same identity governance framework applied to human employees, service accounts, and machine identities. The platform addresses the challenge that AI agents — whether homegrown, shadow, or SaaS-based — operate as identities with credentials, tokens, and standing access, but typically lack the ownership accountability and lifecycle controls applied to human identities. Core capabilities include: - Agent Discovery: Identifies all AI agents across an organization regardless of type (SaaS, homegrown, shadow, or custom), aggregating them into a unified inventory with contextual metadata. - Ownership Mapping: Associates each discovered agent with an accountable human owner, maintaining a living graph of agent-to-human relationships. This ensures agents do not continue operating without oversight when employees change roles or leave. - Posture Governance: Detects risks introduced by agents and supports autonomous remediation of identified issues. - Risk Scoring and Access Reviews: Assigns a risk score to each agent and runs continuous, contextualized User Access Review (UAR) campaigns based on those scores. - Lifecycle Management: Manages agents from initial credential issuance through retirement, applying the same lifecycle controls used for workforce and non-human identities. Oak positions itself as a unified identity graph that covers workforce identities, non-human identities, and agentic identities in a single platform, rather than a point solution for non-human identity (NHI) alone.
Common questions about Oak Agentic Identity Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews, developed by Oak. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance.
Oak Agentic Identity Governance offers the following core capabilities:
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance, Inventory. It supports workflows including ai agent discovery across saas, homegrown, shadow, and custom deployments, unified agent inventory with contextual metadata, human ownership mapping for every agent via a living identity graph. Teams typically adopt Oak Agentic Identity Governance when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/oak-agentic-identity-governance
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.oak.id/ai-agent-governance or contact Oak directly.
Popular alternatives to Oak Agentic Identity Governance include:
Compare all Oak Agentic Identity Governance alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/oak-agentic-identity-governance
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance, Inventory, Least Privilege. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems