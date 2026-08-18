Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Primary Access Control is a policy enforcement platform that governs how human users and autonomous AI agents interact with enterprise data. It enables organizations to define and enforce granular, attribute-based access control policies across workspaces, applications, and lateral agent-to-agent communication channels. Core capabilities include: - Workspace-level enforcement: Policies govern how human users and autonomous agents read, write, move, copy, and share data, regardless of application, device, or location. - East-west enforcement: Controls lateral communication between AI agents, applications, data sources, and enterprise systems. - Application-level enforcement: Extends attribute-based policies to new or thick applications by incorporating Policy Information Point (PIP) and Policy Enforcement Point (PEP) touchpoints. - Data masking and tokenization: Sensitive information can be automatically masked, tokenized, or restricted based on the identity and context of the requesting actor. - Real-time access revocation: Access can be revoked dynamically as user, agent, or threat conditions change. - Automatic encryption: Sensitive data is encrypted automatically based on policy. - Dynamic policy management: Administrators create and modify policies through the Primary Management Console to govern employees, applications, copilots, and autonomous agents across roles, functions, and contexts. - Continuous contextual evaluation: Policies continuously evaluate identity, context, behavior, and risk to adapt in real time. The platform is designed to govern both human and non-human (agentic) identities, addressing the access control challenges introduced by autonomous AI agents operating within enterprise environments.
Common questions about Primary Access Control including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Primary Access Control is Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions, developed by Primary. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, RBAC, Zero Trust Architecture.
Primary Access Control offers the following core capabilities:
Primary Access Control is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Primary Access Control is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, RBAC, Zero Trust Architecture, Policy. It supports workflows including attribute-based access control policy enforcement, workspace-level data governance for human and ai agent identities, east-west lateral access control between ai agents and enterprise systems. Teams typically adopt Primary Access Control when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-access-control
Primary Access Control is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/control or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to Primary Access Control include:
Compare all Primary Access Control alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-access-control
Primary Access Control is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, RBAC, Zero Trust Architecture, Policy, Least Privilege. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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