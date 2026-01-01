Top picks: Primary Identity Governance, Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Fabriq — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Primary Access Control alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Primary Access Control is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool developed by Primary. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Primary Identity Governance, Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Fabriq, Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, and Hush Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Primary Access Control, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Access Control: Least Privilege, Policy, RBAC, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Access Control: Least Privilege, RBAC, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Access Control: Least Privilege, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Access Control: Least Privilege, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Shares 4 capabilities with Primary Access Control: Least Privilege, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Access Control: Least Privilege, RBAC, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
Shares 4 capabilities with Primary Access Control: Data Exfiltration, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Shares 4 capabilities with Primary Access Control: Least Privilege, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
TLS control plane securing NHIs via mTLS, ephemeral PSKs, and workload policy.
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
Secures AI agent data access with policy-based controls and monitoring
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
SDLC identity security platform governing human, NHI, and AI agent access.
Cloud-native JIT privileged access mgmt for DevOps & NHIs.
Manages & secures non-human identities in cloud envs via least-privilege JIT perms.
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
PKI solution for AI agent identity and quantum-safe cryptographic credentials
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
PKI-based cloud platform for IoT device identity provisioning & lifecycle mgmt.
kube2iam provides IAM credentials to Kubernetes containers by intercepting EC2 metadata API calls and retrieving temporary AWS credentials based on pod annotations.
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
Discovers and inventories non-human identities across cloud, on-prem, and AI agents
Automates NHI remediation via playbooks, auto-rotation, and AI-generated fixes.
Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
Zero Trust access control platform for AI agents, services, and users
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Primary Access Control.
The most popular alternatives to Primary Access Control include Primary Identity Governance, Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Fabriq, Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, and Hush Security. These Non-Human Identity tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Primary Access Control listed on CybersecTools, all within the Non-Human Identity category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Primary Access Control is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Primary Access Control is a Non-Human Identity tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for non-human identity capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.