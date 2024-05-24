AppViewX AVX ONE SSH Description

AVX ONE SSH is a lifecycle management solution for SSH machine identities across hybrid multi-cloud environments. The platform provides centralized visibility into SSH keys and certificates through automated discovery and inventory capabilities. The solution addresses SSH key sprawl by automating the complete lifecycle of SSH machine identities. It offers policy-driven controls to govern privileged access and enforce compliance requirements at scale. Key capabilities include discovery and inventory of all SSH keys and certificates to identify risk across hybrid environments, end-to-end automation of SSH lifecycle processes, and policy enforcement mechanisms. The platform enables organizations to manage SSH machine identities centrally while reducing security risks associated with unmanaged SSH keys. AVX ONE SSH integrates with the broader AVX ONE platform, which focuses on machine identity management including certificate lifecycle management, PKI modernization, and crypto-agility. The solution is designed for enterprise PKI, IAM, security, DevOps, cloud, platform and application teams requiring control over SSH-based privileged access. The platform supports compliance policy enforcement and reporting, helping organizations meet audit requirements. It provides governance capabilities for SSH machine identities alongside other identity management functions within the AVX ONE ecosystem.