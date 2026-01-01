Top picks: Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Governance, Gradient Securing Agentic Identity — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Primary Identity Governance alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Primary Identity Governance is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool developed by Primary. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Governance, Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, Eos Identity Security Platform, and Primary Access Control. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Primary Identity Governance, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Shares 8 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance: Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +4 more
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Inventory, Permissions, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Permissions, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Policy, RBAC, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Permissions, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Shares 4 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance: Least Privilege, RBAC, Permissions, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Hardware-rooted, continuously-enforced identity platform for AI agents.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
TLS control plane securing NHIs via mTLS, ephemeral PSKs, and workload policy.
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
SDLC identity security platform governing human, NHI, and AI agent access.
Manages & secures non-human identities in cloud envs via least-privilege JIT perms.
Secures AI agent data access with policy-based controls and monitoring
Discovers and inventories non-human identities across cloud, on-prem, and AI agents
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs
Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools
Cloud-native JIT privileged access mgmt for DevOps & NHIs.
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization
Zero Trust access control platform for AI agents, services, and users
AI/ML module for device identity security and anomaly detection
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
Non-human IAM platform for hybrid IT environments with secretless authentication
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Primary Identity Governance.
The most popular alternatives to Primary Identity Governance include Oak Agentic Identity Governance, Agentic Governance, Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, Eos Identity Security Platform, and Primary Access Control. These Non-Human Identity tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Primary Identity Governance listed on CybersecTools, all within the Non-Human Identity category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Primary Identity Governance is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Primary Identity Governance is a Non-Human Identity tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for non-human identity capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.