Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.

Key features: AI agent discovery across SaaS, homegrown, shadow, and custom deployments, Unified agent inventory with contextual metadata, Human ownership mapping for every agent via a living identity graph, Agent risk scoring, Continuous and contextualized User Access Review (UAR) campaigns

Shares 8 capabilities with Primary Identity Governance : Workflow, Least Privilege, RBAC, Inventory +4 more