AIRE Description

Artemion AIRE (Artemion Identity Risk Engine) is a cyber risk quantification platform that assigns a dollar value to identity-based risk across an organization's environment. The platform focuses exclusively on identity and access risk: human accounts, machine and service accounts, contractors, vendors, secrets and tokens in code, and AI agents. It does not address legal, credit, or operational risk. How it works: - Connects via read-only access to cloud and identity environments - No agents, no code deployment, no software to install - Reads identity, permission and configuration metadata only, never customer data - Produces a Systemic Liability Number (SLN), the total dollar exposure across connected environments - Produces an Exploitable Liability Number (ELN), the subset that is reachable and exploitable today - Attributes exposure by department (Engineering, Finance, Contractors) and by individual identity Key outputs: - Total identity exposure in dollars - The percentage currently reachable and exploitable - Department-level and individual-level attribution of risk - Continuous measurement as access changes, rather than periodic point-in-time assessment In first deployments AIRE has surfaced exposed credentials and tokens in code within hours of connection, along with privilege-escalation paths that only become visible when identity data from separate systems is fused. Control coverage maps to SOC 2, NIST CSF, ISO 27001, CMMC 2.0 (NIST 800-171), DORA and SEC cyber disclosure. Supported environments: AWS, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Cloud, Google Workspace, GitHub, Semgrep, Vanta, Wazuh, and AI agent and service-account inventories.