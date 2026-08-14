Quantifies identity-based cyber risk in dollar terms across cloud environments.
Quantifies identity-based cyber risk in dollar terms across cloud environments.
Artemion AIRE (Artemion Identity Risk Engine) is a cyber risk quantification platform that assigns a dollar value to identity-based risk across an organization's environment. The platform focuses exclusively on identity and access risk: human accounts, machine and service accounts, contractors, vendors, secrets and tokens in code, and AI agents. It does not address legal, credit, or operational risk. How it works: - Connects via read-only access to cloud and identity environments - No agents, no code deployment, no software to install - Reads identity, permission and configuration metadata only, never customer data - Produces a Systemic Liability Number (SLN), the total dollar exposure across connected environments - Produces an Exploitable Liability Number (ELN), the subset that is reachable and exploitable today - Attributes exposure by department (Engineering, Finance, Contractors) and by individual identity Key outputs: - Total identity exposure in dollars - The percentage currently reachable and exploitable - Department-level and individual-level attribution of risk - Continuous measurement as access changes, rather than periodic point-in-time assessment In first deployments AIRE has surfaced exposed credentials and tokens in code within hours of connection, along with privilege-escalation paths that only become visible when identity data from separate systems is fused. Control coverage maps to SOC 2, NIST CSF, ISO 27001, CMMC 2.0 (NIST 800-171), DORA and SEC cyber disclosure. Supported environments: AWS, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Cloud, Google Workspace, GitHub, Semgrep, Vanta, Wazuh, and AI agent and service-account inventories.
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AIRE is Quantifies identity-based cyber risk in dollar terms across cloud environments, developed by Artemion. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Permissions, Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security.
AIRE offers the following core capabilities:
AIRE integrates natively with AWS, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Cloud, Wazuh, Slack, GitHub, Jira, Vanta, Semgrep, Datadog, Teams, Nessus. Integration support lets security teams connect AIRE to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
AIRE is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AIRE is built for security teams handling Permissions, Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security, AWS. It supports workflows including dollar-value quantification of identity-based cyber risk (systemic liability number), exploitable liability number showing currently reachable exposure, department-level and individual-level risk attribution. Teams typically adopt AIRE when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/aire
AIRE is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://artemion.io/ or contact Artemion directly.
Popular alternatives to AIRE include:
Compare all AIRE alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/aire
AIRE is for security teams and organizations that need Permissions, Non-Human Identity, Agentic AI Security, AWS, Azure. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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