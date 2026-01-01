Top picks: Agentic Fabriq, Agentic Governance, Primary Identity Governance — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Gradient Securing Agentic Identity alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool developed by Gradient. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agentic Fabriq, Agentic Governance, Primary Identity Governance, Eos Identity Security Platform, and Agen.co Identity. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Gradient Securing Agentic Identity, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Shares 7 capabilities with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity: Least Privilege, Permissions, Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security +3 more
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity: Least Privilege, Authentication, Permissions, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity: Least Privilege, Permissions, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity: Least Privilege, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity: Authentication, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity: Least Privilege, Authentication, Permissions, Zero Trust Architecture +2 more
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity: Least Privilege, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Shares 4 capabilities with Gradient Securing Agentic Identity: Least Privilege, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Governs human & non-human identities across agentic AI workflows.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Attribute-based access control platform governing human and AI agent data interactions.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews.
Discovers shadow AI tools & controls NHI OAuth/API access to corporate SaaS.
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
TLS control plane securing NHIs via mTLS, ephemeral PSKs, and workload policy.
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
SDLC identity security platform governing human, NHI, and AI agent access.
Manages & secures non-human identities in cloud envs via least-privilege JIT perms.
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Patented trust anchor tech using device hardware attributes for root of trust
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
Cloud-native JIT privileged access mgmt for DevOps & NHIs.
kube2iam provides IAM credentials to Kubernetes containers by intercepting EC2 metadata API calls and retrieving temporary AWS credentials based on pod annotations.
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization
Zero Trust access control platform for AI agents, services, and users
AI/ML module for device identity security and anomaly detection
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
Non-human IAM platform for hybrid IT environments with secretless authentication
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Gradient Securing Agentic Identity.
The most popular alternatives to Gradient Securing Agentic Identity include Agentic Fabriq, Agentic Governance, Primary Identity Governance, Eos Identity Security Platform, and Agen.co Identity. These Non-Human Identity tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Gradient Securing Agentic Identity listed on CybersecTools, all within the Non-Human Identity category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Gradient Securing Agentic Identity is a Non-Human Identity tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for non-human identity capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.