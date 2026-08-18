Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement.
Agentic Fabriq is an identity and permissioning layer designed specifically for AI agents. It provides verifiable identities to AI agents, enforces least-privilege access controls, and maintains audit logs of every action an agent takes. The platform sits between an organization's identity provider and its agent runtime environment, ensuring that agents inherit permissions from the user who deploys them and cannot exceed those permissions. It addresses a gap in traditional IAM platforms, which were built for human users and long-lived service accounts and cannot model the behavior of agents acting on behalf of users, chaining actions across tools, or passing context in multi-agent systems. Core capabilities include: - Per-agent identity registration tied to the deploying user - Fine-grained tool scopes that define what each agent can access - Real-time policy enforcement at the point of each agent action - Short-lived token minting for downstream systems via OAuth flows - Complete audit trails recording every agent action - One-click revocation that propagates immediately across all connected systems When an agent calls a tool (e.g., sending a Slack message, querying a database, or invoking an MCP server), Agentic Fabriq verifies the agent's identity, checks the action against the user's permissions and policy guardrails, mints a short-lived token, and writes an audit record. The platform is delivered via a drop-in SDK and a hosted broker that handles OAuth flows, token storage, scope checks, and revocation. It is targeted at enterprises deploying internal copilots, customer-facing agents, and autonomous workflows, particularly those subject to compliance regimes such as SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR.
Common questions about Agentic Fabriq including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agentic Fabriq is Identity & permissioning layer for AI agents with least-privilege access enforcement, developed by Agentic Fabriq. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Least Privilege.
Agentic Fabriq offers the following core capabilities:
Agentic Fabriq integrates natively with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, LangChain, CrewAI, MCP Servers, Slack. Integration support lets security teams connect Agentic Fabriq to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agentic Fabriq is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agentic Fabriq is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Least Privilege, MCP Security. It supports workflows including per-agent verifiable identity registration tied to the deploying user, least-privilege access enforcement with fine-grained tool scopes, real-time policy enforcement at the point of each agent action. Teams typically adopt Agentic Fabriq when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq
Agentic Fabriq is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.agenticfabriq.com/what-is-agentic-fabriq or contact Agentic Fabriq directly.
Popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq include:
Compare all Agentic Fabriq alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq
Agentic Fabriq is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Least Privilege, MCP Security, LLM Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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