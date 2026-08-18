Agentic Fabriq Description

Agentic Fabriq is an identity and permissioning layer designed specifically for AI agents. It provides verifiable identities to AI agents, enforces least-privilege access controls, and maintains audit logs of every action an agent takes. The platform sits between an organization's identity provider and its agent runtime environment, ensuring that agents inherit permissions from the user who deploys them and cannot exceed those permissions. It addresses a gap in traditional IAM platforms, which were built for human users and long-lived service accounts and cannot model the behavior of agents acting on behalf of users, chaining actions across tools, or passing context in multi-agent systems. Core capabilities include: - Per-agent identity registration tied to the deploying user - Fine-grained tool scopes that define what each agent can access - Real-time policy enforcement at the point of each agent action - Short-lived token minting for downstream systems via OAuth flows - Complete audit trails recording every agent action - One-click revocation that propagates immediately across all connected systems When an agent calls a tool (e.g., sending a Slack message, querying a database, or invoking an MCP server), Agentic Fabriq verifies the agent's identity, checks the action against the user's permissions and policy guardrails, mints a short-lived token, and writes an audit record. The platform is delivered via a drop-in SDK and a hosted broker that handles OAuth flows, token storage, scope checks, and revocation. It is targeted at enterprises deploying internal copilots, customer-facing agents, and autonomous workflows, particularly those subject to compliance regimes such as SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR.