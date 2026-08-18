Agen.co Identity Description

Agen.co Identity is an identity governance platform designed specifically for AI agents operating in enterprise environments. It extends an organization's existing Identity Provider (IdP) to cover agentic workloads, anchoring every agent action to a human identity chain. Core function: - Assigns first-class machine identities to AI agents, including client IDs, rotating secrets, and short-lived tokens issued per action - Resolves agent actions against the organization's existing IdP (Okta, Microsoft Entra, Google) without requiring migration - Maintains a human authority chain behind every agent identity, consisting of an owner, approver, and escalation contact - Issues short-lived, per-action credentials so no standing secrets exist in the agent path Governance and policy: - Applies identity-native policy verdicts to every agent action, judging requests against both identity and policy - Provides a single policy plane covering both internal workforce agents and external customer or partner agents - Supports external MCP (Model Context Protocol) server governance, allowing organizations to expose APIs as governed MCP tools with policy, identity, and audit built in Connectivity: - Offers 150+ pre-built connectors to enterprise SaaS and data platforms - Supports custom API connections - Provides secretless connectivity, brokering access to integrated systems without storing API keys anywhere in the chain Observability and administration: - Includes agent discovery, a registry, monitoring, and approval flows - Provides audit trails for agent actions tied to human identities The platform is built by the team behind Frontegg, a customer identity platform, and draws on seven years of identity platform engineering serving hundreds of B2B enterprises.