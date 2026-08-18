Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities.
Agen.co Identity is an identity governance platform designed specifically for AI agents operating in enterprise environments. It extends an organization's existing Identity Provider (IdP) to cover agentic workloads, anchoring every agent action to a human identity chain. Core function: - Assigns first-class machine identities to AI agents, including client IDs, rotating secrets, and short-lived tokens issued per action - Resolves agent actions against the organization's existing IdP (Okta, Microsoft Entra, Google) without requiring migration - Maintains a human authority chain behind every agent identity, consisting of an owner, approver, and escalation contact - Issues short-lived, per-action credentials so no standing secrets exist in the agent path Governance and policy: - Applies identity-native policy verdicts to every agent action, judging requests against both identity and policy - Provides a single policy plane covering both internal workforce agents and external customer or partner agents - Supports external MCP (Model Context Protocol) server governance, allowing organizations to expose APIs as governed MCP tools with policy, identity, and audit built in Connectivity: - Offers 150+ pre-built connectors to enterprise SaaS and data platforms - Supports custom API connections - Provides secretless connectivity, brokering access to integrated systems without storing API keys anywhere in the chain Observability and administration: - Includes agent discovery, a registry, monitoring, and approval flows - Provides audit trails for agent actions tied to human identities The platform is built by the team behind Frontegg, a customer identity platform, and draws on seven years of identity platform engineering serving hundreds of B2B enterprises.
Common questions about Agen.co Identity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agen.co Identity is Identity governance platform anchoring AI agent actions to human IdP identities, developed by Agen.co. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, MCP Security.
Agen.co Identity offers the following core capabilities:
Agen.co Identity integrates natively with Okta, Microsoft Entra, Google, Salesforce, Snowflake, Slack, GitHub, Gmail, Jira, BigQuery. Integration support lets security teams connect Agen.co Identity to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agen.co Identity is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agen.co Identity is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, MCP Security, Zero Trust Architecture. It supports workflows including first-class machine identity assignment for ai agents with client ids and short-lived tokens, secretless per-action credential issuance with no standing secrets, human authority chain linking every agent to an owner, approver, and escalation contact. Teams typically adopt Agen.co Identity when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-identity
Agen.co Identity is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://agen.co/identity or contact Agen.co directly.
Popular alternatives to Agen.co Identity include:
Compare all Agen.co Identity alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-identity
Agen.co Identity is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, MCP Security, Zero Trust Architecture, SSO. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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