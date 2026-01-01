Top picks: Eos Identity Security Platform, Agentic Governance, Hush Security — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating Oak Agentic Identity Governance alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool developed by Oak. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Eos Identity Security Platform, Agentic Governance, Hush Security, Willow Identity & Access, and Veza NHI Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Oak Agentic Identity Governance, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Shares 5 capabilities with Oak Agentic Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Shares 5 capabilities with Oak Agentic Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Inventory, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
Shares 4 capabilities with Oak Agentic Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Shares 4 capabilities with Oak Agentic Identity Governance: Least Privilege, RBAC, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
TLS control plane securing NHIs via mTLS, ephemeral PSKs, and workload policy.
Shares 3 capabilities with Oak Agentic Identity Governance: Least Privilege, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity
AI-native identity security platform for managing AI agent access risks.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
NHI security platform replacing secrets with identity-based, just-in-time access.
IAM layer for AI agents, inheriting identity from employees via existing IdP.
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
Lifecycle management solution for machine, device, and workload identities.
TLS control plane securing NHIs via mTLS, ephemeral PSKs, and workload policy.
AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds
Discovers and inventories non-human identities across cloud, on-prem, and AI agents
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
Platform for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs)
Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs
Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools
SDLC identity security platform governing human, NHI, and AI agent access.
Cloud-native JIT privileged access mgmt for DevOps & NHIs.
Manages & secures non-human identities in cloud envs via least-privilege JIT perms.
Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem
IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
AI/ML module for device identity security and anomaly detection
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Automates NHI remediation via playbooks, auto-rotation, and AI-generated fixes.
Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
SSH key lifecycle management platform for visibility, automation, and control
Patented trust anchor tech using device hardware attributes for root of trust
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
Non-human IAM platform for hybrid IT environments with secretless authentication
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
Zero trust identity platform for securing workloads with dynamic credentials
kube2iam provides IAM credentials to Kubernetes containers by intercepting EC2 metadata API calls and retrieving temporary AWS credentials based on pod annotations.
Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.
Secures AI agent data access with policy-based controls and monitoring
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Oak Agentic Identity Governance.
The most popular alternatives to Oak Agentic Identity Governance include Eos Identity Security Platform, Agentic Governance, Hush Security, Willow Identity & Access, and Veza NHI Security. These Non-Human Identity tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Oak Agentic Identity Governance listed on CybersecTools, all within the Non-Human Identity category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is a commercial Non-Human Identity tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Oak Agentic Identity Governance is a Non-Human Identity tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for non-human identity capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.