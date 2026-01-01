Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.

Key features: Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery, Full audit trail of agent interactions, Real-time policy evaluation for every authentication and authorization request

Shares 5 capabilities with Oak Agentic Identity Governance : Least Privilege, Inventory, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more