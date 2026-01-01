Top picks: Bitdefender Link Checker, WhatWeb, CorsMe — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Sekant Online Phishing Scanner alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner is a free Security Scanning tool developed by Sekant Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Bitdefender Link Checker, WhatWeb, CorsMe, XSSwagger, and Jsmon 2.0. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Sekant Online Phishing Scanner, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats
A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.
CorsMe is a specialized scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications and provides remediation recommendations.
A specialized scanner that detects XSS vulnerabilities in older versions of Swagger-ui implementations.
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads
Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks
Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats
A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.
CorsMe is a specialized scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications and provides remediation recommendations.
A specialized scanner that detects XSS vulnerabilities in older versions of Swagger-ui implementations.
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads
Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks
REST API service for scanning files/URLs for malware, viruses & NSFW content.
Monitors domains for TLS, email auth, DNS, and cert misconfigurations.
Free DNS security scanner that checks domains for misconfigs and exposure.
Automated web scanner detecting vulnerabilities and HTTP security headers
Open-source CLI platform for web recon, dir discovery & subdomain enum.
A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations
Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis
AI-powered platform for SSL/TLS security testing and compliance assessment
WordPress plugin for website security scanning via the Guardian360 API.
S3Scanner is an open-source tool that scans S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs to identify misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities.
A Ruby script that scans networks for vulnerable third-party web applications and front-ends with known exploitable security flaws.
KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines.
A Node.js tool that analyzes HTTP security headers on websites to identify missing or problematic security configurations.
ssh-audit is a Python-based tool for auditing SSH server and client configurations to identify security weaknesses and ensure compliance with best practices.
tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution
A command-line tool that scans websites to detect publicly known security vulnerabilities in frontend JavaScript libraries using Snyk's vulnerability database.
Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
CloudFrunt identifies misconfigured Amazon CloudFront domains that are vulnerable to hijacking due to improper CNAME configuration.
A tool for automated security scanning of web applications and manual penetration testing.
A CLI tool that enhances Nmap with 31 modules containing 459 scan profiles for streamlined network reconnaissance and security assessments.
DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.
A JavaScript scanner built in PHP for scraping URLs and other information.
A Python-based command-line tool that scans websites for CORS misconfigurations by analyzing HTTP response headers to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
A security scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications to detect potential vulnerabilities.
A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations
A command-line script that tests multiple domains from a list for open redirect vulnerabilities and reports findings.
A massive SQL injection vulnerability scanner
Dalfox is an open-source automated XSS scanner that provides customizable scanning profiles and detailed reporting for cross-site scripting vulnerability detection.
A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool
A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner
Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner
A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications
An automated reconnaissance tool that crawls domains to discover URLs and scan for exposed secrets, API keys, and sensitive files during security assessments.
Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
XSS vulnerability scanner for web apps and APIs with automated scanning
Automated active security testing platform for external attack surfaces
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Sekant Online Phishing Scanner.
The most popular alternatives to Sekant Online Phishing Scanner include Bitdefender Link Checker, WhatWeb, CorsMe, XSSwagger, and Jsmon 2.0. These Security Scanning tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Sekant Online Phishing Scanner listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Scanning category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner is a free Security Scanning tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner is a Security Scanning tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for security scanning capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.