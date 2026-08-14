Domain Verity Description

Domain Verity is a domain configuration monitoring platform that continuously scans domains for security misconfigurations across TLS/SSL, email authentication, HTTP headers, DNS, and certificate management. Core monitoring areas include: - TLS/SSL grading (protocol versions, cipher suites, HSTS, A-F grade) - Email authentication: SPF (including lookup-budget analysis), DMARC policy enforcement, DKIM key validation across 40+ providers - HTTP security headers: CSP, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Referrer-Policy, Permissions-Policy, security.txt - Certificate expiry monitoring with 30- and 7-day warnings, issuer trust chain, and auto-renewal detection - DNS health: CAA, DNSSEC, MX, apex/www parity, IPv6, wildcard exposure - Subdomain takeover detection against 25+ claimable-provider signatures - Domain registration and expiry via RDAP - Blocklist/IP reputation checks against Spamhaus, Barracuda, SpamCop, and other DNSBLs - Certificate Transparency log monitoring for new certificates and subdomains - MTA-STS and BIMI record checks - DNS record change monitoring Each domain receives a threat score aggregating findings across all checks. Findings include remediation guidance and severity ratings. An AI-generated summary converts findings into plain-English reports with prioritized next steps. Alerts are delivered via email, Slack, webhook, or PagerDuty. Asset tagging allows tiered alert rules across domain groups. Alert controls include per-trigger toggles, daily digests, snooze windows, and maintenance mutes. The platform offers a free tier for one domain, with paid plans supporting up to 50+ domains, hourly scanning, REST API access, and team seats. A REST API is available on paid plans.