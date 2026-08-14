Monitors domains for TLS, email auth, DNS, and cert misconfigurations.
Monitors domains for TLS, email auth, DNS, and cert misconfigurations.
Domain Verity is a domain configuration monitoring platform that continuously scans domains for security misconfigurations across TLS/SSL, email authentication, HTTP headers, DNS, and certificate management. Core monitoring areas include: - TLS/SSL grading (protocol versions, cipher suites, HSTS, A-F grade) - Email authentication: SPF (including lookup-budget analysis), DMARC policy enforcement, DKIM key validation across 40+ providers - HTTP security headers: CSP, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Referrer-Policy, Permissions-Policy, security.txt - Certificate expiry monitoring with 30- and 7-day warnings, issuer trust chain, and auto-renewal detection - DNS health: CAA, DNSSEC, MX, apex/www parity, IPv6, wildcard exposure - Subdomain takeover detection against 25+ claimable-provider signatures - Domain registration and expiry via RDAP - Blocklist/IP reputation checks against Spamhaus, Barracuda, SpamCop, and other DNSBLs - Certificate Transparency log monitoring for new certificates and subdomains - MTA-STS and BIMI record checks - DNS record change monitoring Each domain receives a threat score aggregating findings across all checks. Findings include remediation guidance and severity ratings. An AI-generated summary converts findings into plain-English reports with prioritized next steps. Alerts are delivered via email, Slack, webhook, or PagerDuty. Asset tagging allows tiered alert rules across domain groups. Alert controls include per-trigger toggles, daily digests, snooze windows, and maintenance mutes. The platform offers a free tier for one domain, with paid plans supporting up to 50+ domains, hourly scanning, REST API access, and team seats. A REST API is available on paid plans.
Common questions about Domain Verity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Domain Verity is Monitors domains for TLS, email auth, DNS, and cert misconfigurations, developed by Domain Verity. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with DNS Security, TLS, DMARC.
Domain Verity offers the following core capabilities:
Domain Verity integrates natively with Slack, PagerDuty, Jira, Linear. Integration support lets security teams connect Domain Verity to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Domain Verity is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Domain Verity is built for security teams handling DNS Security, TLS, DMARC, SPF. It supports workflows including tls/ssl grading with protocol, cipher, and hsts analysis, spf record analysis including dns lookup-budget forecasting, dmarc policy enforcement checking. Teams typically adopt Domain Verity when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/domain-verity
Domain Verity is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://domainverity.com/ or contact Domain Verity directly.
Popular alternatives to Domain Verity include:
Compare all Domain Verity alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/domain-verity
Domain Verity is for security teams and organizations that need DNS Security, TLS, DMARC, SPF, DKIM. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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