Sekant Online Phishing Scanner Description

Sekant Security Online Phishing Scanner is a web-based tool that allows users to submit a URL for security analysis before visiting the site. The tool evaluates submitted URLs and returns a classification indicating whether the site is safe, suspicious, or dangerous. Key capabilities: - URL submission interface for on-demand security analysis - Classification of URLs into risk categories (e.g., dangerous, suspicious) - Display of a reason or label for the classification (e.g., "Reported domain", "Resembles Roblox") - Real-time feed of recently analyzed URLs with timestamps and risk ratings The tool operates as a free online scanner accessible via a web browser, requiring no installation or account creation. Users enter a URL into the analysis field and receive a security verdict. A publicly visible log of recent analyses is displayed on the page, showing the risk level, URL, classification reason, and timestamp for each entry. The scanner appears to detect phishing sites, malicious domains, and URLs that impersonate known platforms or brands. Classification reasons shown in the recent analyses feed include domain reputation signals (e.g., "Reported domain") and heuristic pattern matching (e.g., "Resembles Roblox"), suggesting the tool uses a combination of blocklist lookups and behavioral or structural URL analysis.