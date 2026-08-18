Web-based URL scanner that checks if a site is phishing or malicious.
Web-based URL scanner that checks if a site is phishing or malicious.
Sekant Security Online Phishing Scanner is a web-based tool that allows users to submit a URL for security analysis before visiting the site. The tool evaluates submitted URLs and returns a classification indicating whether the site is safe, suspicious, or dangerous. Key capabilities: - URL submission interface for on-demand security analysis - Classification of URLs into risk categories (e.g., dangerous, suspicious) - Display of a reason or label for the classification (e.g., "Reported domain", "Resembles Roblox") - Real-time feed of recently analyzed URLs with timestamps and risk ratings The tool operates as a free online scanner accessible via a web browser, requiring no installation or account creation. Users enter a URL into the analysis field and receive a security verdict. A publicly visible log of recent analyses is displayed on the page, showing the risk level, URL, classification reason, and timestamp for each entry. The scanner appears to detect phishing sites, malicious domains, and URLs that impersonate known platforms or brands. Classification reasons shown in the recent analyses feed include domain reputation signals (e.g., "Reported domain") and heuristic pattern matching (e.g., "Resembles Roblox"), suggesting the tool uses a combination of blocklist lookups and behavioral or structural URL analysis.
Common questions about Sekant Online Phishing Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner is Web-based URL scanner that checks if a site is phishing or malicious, developed by Sekant Security. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with URL Scanning, URL, Web Security.
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner offers the following core capabilities:
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner is built for security teams handling URL Scanning, URL, Web Security, Scanner. It supports workflows including url submission for on-demand security analysis, risk classification of urls (safe, suspicious, dangerous), classification reason labeling (e.g., reported domain, brand impersonation detection). Teams typically adopt Sekant Online Phishing Scanner when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sekant-online-phishing-scanner
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner is a free Threat & Vulnerability Management tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://sekantsecurity.com/url-evaluator.html for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to Sekant Online Phishing Scanner include:
Compare all Sekant Online Phishing Scanner alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/sekant-online-phishing-scanner
Sekant Online Phishing Scanner is for security teams and organizations that need URL Scanning, URL, Web Security, Scanner, Security Scanning. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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