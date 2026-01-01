Top picks: DNSAudit.io, Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb, Sucuri Website Malware Scanner — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Domain Verity alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Domain Verity is a commercial Security Scanning tool developed by Domain Verity. Security professionals most commonly compare it with DNSAudit.io, Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb, Sucuri Website Malware Scanner, ImmuniWeb SSL Test, and CyberChecker. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Domain Verity, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free DNS security scanner that checks domains for misconfigs and exposure.
Shares 6 capabilities with Domain Verity: Security Scanning, DNS Security, Misconfiguration, DMARC +2 more
A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations
Shares 3 capabilities with Domain Verity: Security Scanning, DKIM, SPF
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
AI-powered platform for SSL/TLS security testing and compliance assessment
Shares 3 capabilities with Domain Verity: TLS, SSL, Security Scanning
Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks
Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
REST API service for scanning files/URLs for malware, viruses & NSFW content.
Free DNS security scanner that checks domains for misconfigs and exposure.
A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
AI-powered platform for SSL/TLS security testing and compliance assessment
Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks
Web app & network vulnerability scanner integrating OWASP ZAP, Shodan & Nmap
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
REST API service for scanning files/URLs for malware, viruses & NSFW content.
WordPress plugin for website security scanning via the Guardian360 API.
CryptoLyzer is a cryptographic protocol analyzer that examines TLS, SSL, SSH, and DNSSEC server implementations with fingerprinting capabilities and multiple output formats.
testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
CloudFrunt identifies misconfigured Amazon CloudFront domains that are vulnerable to hijacking due to improper CNAME configuration.
CorsMe is a specialized scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications and provides remediation recommendations.
Automated active security testing platform for external attack surfaces
Automated web scanner detecting vulnerabilities and HTTP security headers
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
XSS vulnerability scanner for web apps and APIs with automated scanning
Open-source CLI platform for web recon, dir discovery & subdomain enum.
Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis
Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection.
S3Scanner is an open-source tool that scans S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs to identify misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities.
KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines.
A Node.js tool that analyzes HTTP security headers on websites to identify missing or problematic security configurations.
ssh-audit is a Python-based tool for auditing SSH server and client configurations to identify security weaknesses and ensure compliance with best practices.
tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution
ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.
An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.
A Python-based command-line tool that scans websites for CORS misconfigurations by analyzing HTTP response headers to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
A security scanner that identifies Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) misconfigurations in web applications to detect potential vulnerabilities.
Dalfox is an open-source automated XSS scanner that provides customizable scanning profiles and detailed reporting for cross-site scripting vulnerability detection.
A specialized scanner that detects XSS vulnerabilities in older versions of Swagger-ui implementations.
A Python tool that tests multiple AWS S3 buckets for security misconfigurations including directory listing and upload permissions.
A security tool for discovering S3 bucket references in web content and testing buckets for misconfigurations.
A security tool that performs whitebox evaluation of S3 object permissions to identify publicly accessible files and generate reports on potential exposure risks.
A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner
Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads
LinksDumper extracts links and endpoints from HTTP responses to support web application security testing and reconnaissance activities.
Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats
Android app for scanning networks to identify security vulnerabilities
Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.
Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.
Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information.
Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
A Ruby script that scans networks for vulnerable third-party web applications and front-ends with known exploitable security flaws.
Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.
A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Domain Verity.
The most popular alternatives to Domain Verity include DNSAudit.io, Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb, Sucuri Website Malware Scanner, ImmuniWeb SSL Test, and CyberChecker. These Security Scanning tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Domain Verity listed on CybersecTools, all within the Security Scanning category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Domain Verity is a commercial Security Scanning tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Domain Verity is a Security Scanning tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for security scanning capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.