Automated security scanners for web applications, networks, and infrastructure vulnerability detection and assessment.
A Python script that scans file systems to identify hardcoded credentials, API keys, and other sensitive secrets using configurable regex patterns.
A continuous threat exposure management platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning for internet-facing assets with varying service tiers for different organizational needs.
An automated web application security scanner that evaluates JavaScript library vulnerabilities and HTTP security headers to assess website security posture.
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.
A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.
A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool
A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations
A command-line script that tests multiple domains from a list for open redirect vulnerabilities and reports findings.
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A tool for recursively querying webservers
WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.
A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool
A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications
A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target
Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
qsfuzz is a rule-based fuzzing tool for testing query string parameters in web applications to identify security vulnerabilities.
BlackWidow is a Python-based web application scanner that combines OSINT gathering with automated fuzzing to identify OWASP vulnerabilities in target websites.
A Burp Suite extension that passively scans JavaScript files to discover endpoint links and potential attack surfaces in web applications.
Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner
A specialized scanner that detects XSS vulnerabilities in older versions of Swagger-ui implementations.
A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.
